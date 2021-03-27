First-Ever 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition Sells for $410K

It’s been a very hot end of the week for American car collectors, as one of the nation’s most prominent auction houses, Barrett-Jackson, sent under the hammer no less than six VIN 001 cars for various charities. Among them, the very first-of-its-kind 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition.
The truck went under the hammer on Friday, March 26, and quickly caught the eye of the audience. After money has been thrown at it from all corners of the room, someone snatched it for $410,000. That more than four times the MSRP for the model, but at least it’s for a good cause: all the proceeds will go to United Way of Southeast Michigan to help veterans and their families.
“When Ram 1500 TRX VIN 001 rolled off the assembly line, it instantly became an incredibly exciting one-of-a-kind collectible truck, and that was reflected by the winning bid,” said in a statement after the sale Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer– Stellantis.
“More importantly, we’re thrilled that the first Ram 1500 TRX raised significant funds that will go directly to the United Way for Southeast Michigan’s 2-1-1 helpline to provide services to veterans and their families.”
The TRX, the most powerful truck presently on the market, uses the supercharged HEMI 6.2-liter powerplant to get 702 horsepower to do its bidding. And it succeeds, as the truck comes with sports-car rivaling performance figures.
4.5 seconds is how long it takes the thing to reach 60 mph (97 kph), and it can do the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds at speeds of up to 108 mph (174 kph). That’s close to the top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).
The Launch Edition version sold yesterday is part of is a limited run of just 702 units that are yet to be made. It comes with the Anvil Gray paint, TRX Level 2 Equipment Group, and a host of Mopar accessories, including RamBar, rock rails, and bed-mounted tire carrier.
