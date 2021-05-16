3 New Ford F-150 Raptor Gets the V8 Power It Deserves in Muscle Rendering

Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Rendering Brings Sporty Body Kit and 2000s Vibes

It has been rumored for a while that Ford might bring back the Lightning name for its all-electric F-150 truck. And last week, this was confirmed with an interesting logo teaser. 11 photos



This is, of course, linked to the iconic models of the past and the way they were shaped, which is totally different from the F-150 Raptor. Nowadays, a sports truck is geared towards off-road use, with the Raptor's suspension built to cope with Baja-like conditions.



Of course, most owners just treat it as a big flex, a high-riding status symbol. But if you want to go fast like your middle name is "Plaid" you need to activate Cheetah Mode and hunker down. Thus, the F-150 Lightning envisioned in this rendering looks a lot like its two predecessor models.



Of course, it's a 4-door with an average-sized bed. The Lightning will be relatively expensive, so besides taking the tools to work, it will probably have to act as a family car and commuter. Cosmetic changes separate this from a normal F-150. At the front, Oscar envisioned a blocked-off grille and a new bumper with intakes that remind us of the GT350.



The rear, sports a large Lightning logo stamped into the tailgate and LED bars that wrap around it. But there are lots of other elements in this body kit, and honestly, we don't expect the real Lightning to be this cool.



The full reveal of this truck is a few days away, and while Ford was shy with the details, it did say that the new Lightning will be quicker than the old one. For the record, the



But that's obviously not enough today. The Rivian R1T is launching soon and should easily dip below 4 seconds in terms of sprint time. Of course, Ford also has to worry about the 1,000 horsepower Hummer EV .



