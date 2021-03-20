2021 Ford Bronco SYNC 4 Infotainment System Detailed on Video

In addition to the fourteenth-generation F-150 and Mustang Mach-E, the all-new Bronco is also equipped with SYNC 4 infotainment. Made possible by the FNV electrical architecture, the touchscreen-based multimedia system is offered in two flavors for the Ford Bronco: 8 or 12 inches.
Our Bronco Life had the opportunity to check out the larger version, and it’s pretty much all you could want in a daily driver or a weekend warrior. Bundled in the High and Lux packages on the Badlands, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, and First Edition, the 12-inch screen is accompanied by physical buttons for the volume, next/previous track, play, pause, and radio tuning.
SYNC 4 relies heavily on the cloud, but it’s pretty impressive in dead zones as well thanks to the built-in processing power. Telenav, a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, collaborated with Ford for the navigation software that includes one-box search technology, a clever prediction function, and specialized routing if you’re towing a trailer.
Bronco owners are certain to appreciate the digital owner’s manual, which makes in-depth information accessible at the simple touch of your finger. In addition to written information on the pickup truck-based SUV’s features, the built-in owner’s manual is complemented by streamable how-to videos.
The demonstration video from Our Bronco Life also showcases the split-screen function, bird’s eye view camera, and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. Oh, and by the way, Android Auto is also featured while AppLink allows the user to access Amazon Alexa. As far as off-road enthusiasts are concerned, SYNC 4 infotainment can navigate you to and on many 4x4 trails across North America. Ford says that more trails will be added in the future.
If you’re in the market for a brand-new Bronco, prepare to pony up $28,500 excluding freight for the two-door Base trim level or $33,200 for the four-door body style. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost of the Ranger is the standard engine, along with a seven-speed manual transmission. Higher up, customers are offered the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and the Ranger’s 10-speed automatic.
