Seize the Opportunity to Own This Pristine 1974 Honda CB750 K4

Furthermore, the Japanese The legendary CB750 is perhaps the most iconic motorcycle ever produced by Honda , and there’s no shortage of gearheads who would pay a considerable sum to own one. If you identify with that statement, you’ll be delighted to learn that a 1974 Honda CB750 K4 is being offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer.Its battery has been replaced with a modern alternative, while the front and rear brake discs were subjected to a comprehensive service in preparation for the sale. Additionally, its five-digit odometer displays just over 13k miles (21,000 km), so we’re inclined to believe this bad boy will perform like an absolute wonder as soon as you twist that throttle.At the time of this publication, the highest bid on this vintage gem is rated at $5,600, and the auctioning period is open until tomorrow (Friday, May 21). In case you’re not familiar with the bike’s technical specifications, we'll be more than happy to bring you up to speed.Honda’s ‘74 MY samurai is put in motion by an air-cooled 736cc inline-four powerplant, with eight valves and a compression ratio of 9.2:1. At optimal rpm, the four-stroke engine is perfectly capable of generating up to 67 hp and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twisting force. A five-speed transmission is tasked with routing the oomph to a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph).Furthermore, the Japanese marvel will cover the quarter-mile distance in a mere 13.5 seconds at 101 mph (162 kph). Its powertrain components are nested inside a tubular steel duplex cradle frame, which rests on a pair of telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Stopping power is summoned by a single 296 mm (11.65 inches) brake rotor on the front wheel, along with a drum setup on the opposite end.