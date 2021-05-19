Widebody Honda S2000 Is Out for NSX Blood in Radical Rendering

Cars like the Honda S2000, with its pure driving experience, are in short supply these days and, with the electric revolution now upon us, it only looks like their numbers will decrease. As such, it's no surprise that the Japanese roadster is even more popular nowadays than it was two decades ago when production ended. And, as far as the aftermarket is concerned, this can only mean one thing: progress.





The added real estate seems to gift



"The S2000 I’ve been working on for a while as a customer order (which is perhaps now a bit too wide for production?) but it’ll look good nonetheless. Okay, fingers crossed!" the digital wizard states.



Perhaps the most impressive feature of the transformation comes from the almost-factory look of the massive overfenders, which now dwarf the front air intake.



The front units feature air channels with small intakes sitting next to the headlights and generous openings located just after the front wheels. As for the rear pieces, they too seem to play the airflow manipulation game.



This Honda was no crossover to begin with, but its newfound ride height looks like it's the result of air suspension—the front splitter, whose shape brings an OEM look, nearly touches the asphalt. The simple design of the five-spoke wheels matches the overall look of the machine, while the super-sized lips of the rear units add some extra spice.



On the sides of the car, we find cameras instead of rear-view mirrors, while the side skirt extensions sport a simple design that also characterizes the longtail approach at the back. And this is how you gracefully say no to a large wing.



Downforce duties are carried out by a rear diffuser that seems to bring a Carrera GT vibe, while the right-sized exhaust tips seem perfectly integrated.



Yasid seems prepared for a potential hardtop commission that would bring a shooting brake appearance, which might have something to do with his



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) With more and more owners aiming to make their S2Ks stand out , we come across radical customization solutions, with the one portrayed in this rendering possibly being the most eccentric we've seen to date.The added real estate seems to gift the S2000 with supercar looks while bringing forth an important question: is this proposal fit for the road? You see, Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist who came up with the project, created the kit for an owner of such a Honda, and the pixel master explains it all in the Instagram post below."The S2000 I’ve been working on for a while as a customer order (which is perhaps now a bit too wide for production?) but it’ll look good nonetheless. Okay, fingers crossed!" the digital wizard states.Perhaps the most impressive feature of the transformation comes from the almost-factory look of the massive overfenders, which now dwarf the front air intake.The front units feature air channels with small intakes sitting next to the headlights and generous openings located just after the front wheels. As for the rear pieces, they too seem to play the airflow manipulation game.This Honda was no crossover to begin with, but its newfound ride height looks like it's the result of air suspension—the front splitter, whose shape brings an OEM look, nearly touches the asphalt. The simple design of the five-spoke wheels matches the overall look of the machine, while the super-sized lips of the rear units add some extra spice.On the sides of the car, we find cameras instead of rear-view mirrors, while the side skirt extensions sport a simple design that also characterizes the longtail approach at the back. And this is how you gracefully say no to a large wing.Downforce duties are carried out by a rear diffuser that seems to bring a Carrera GT vibe, while the right-sized exhaust tips seem perfectly integrated.Yasid seems prepared for a potential hardtop commission that would bring a shooting brake appearance, which might have something to do with his previous S2000 work.