Hurry Up and You Could Snatch This 1968 Ford Mustang Project Car for Just $8,500

We chose the latter to give it a (slim) fighting chance because if one had the uncool second generation up there as an example, the question would have been entirely rhetorical. As such, we think we just uncovered the right Mustang to take home and tuck in the garage or send to a professional customization shop for a complete makeover It’s a 1968 Ford Mustang being sold as a project car by PC Classic Cars, a vintage automobile dealership based in Sherman, Texas. Don’t get mesmerized by the rather cool-looking red body because this one will need a lot of work. But, then again, no one sets their sight on a project car without taking into account the amount of time, money, and TLC involved to get it up to spec, right?So, let’s check out the rest of the assets. The Mustang comes with a solid body with an older red paint job, according to the description, and rides on 14-inch Magnum 500 wheels sporting asymmetrical sets of BFGs (205 up front and 235s in the rear). It won't get anywhere without some help, though, because under the hood resides a non-running 289ci (4.7L) V8 engine that’s got a few things going for it, such as the aluminum heads or the dual exhaust system.Brace yourselves because things are only going to get worse. Moving inside, we find out this ‘68 only has the dashboard in place, as it currently doesn’t come with a complete interior. We do see the stick shift for the four-speed manual transmission, and the dealer also claims the car has power steering and manual brakes.The final highlights are the current odometer readout of 49,510 miles/79,679 km (with a disclaimer that “actual mileage cannot be verified”), and the fact that we’re dealing with a rather low asking price of $8,500. It’s also noted as a pending deal, so you'd better hurry if you want this in the garage or the restoration shop.

