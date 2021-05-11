Mostly Original 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Has Seductive $34,500 Price Tag

The third-generation Ford Mustang (a.k.a. the Fox Body) might not be everyone’s cup of tea as far as emerging classics go, but that shouldn’t stop anyone looking for a collectible from taking a second glance at the series. After all, they might come across a possible affordability hero, such as this 1993 SVT Cobra.
It’s not long now, and the original 1993 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra will take the Fox Body small-block V8 into the pantheon of classic high-performance cars, even though its power credentials might seem underwhelming at first.
Yes, the 302ci (5.0-liter) V8 ratings of 235 horsepower and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) that enabled a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of 5.9 seconds and a quarter-mile elapsed time of 14.5 seconds at just 98 mph (158 kph) might seem like nothing to sneeze at, even according to modern standards.
But let’s remember that a lot of great project cars were born from Fox Body Mustangs. This example seen here in the inventory of Sherman, Texas-based dealership PC Classic Cars might be one of those. Or it could just live out a cool life just the way it is right now because it comes with very nice details.
Such as the fact that it’s mostly original. Highlights from the category include the factory black paint, 17-inch Cobra rims with meaty 245/45 tires, the code “CA” Opal Gray leather interior, bucket seats, and center console, or the untouched 5.0-liter V8.
On the other hand, what’s not original is just as good or even better. Aftermarket parts include the Hurst short-throw shifter for the five-speed manual transmission, BBK Performance exhaust, Flowmaster mufflers, Ford Racing driveshaft, or the KYB adjustable shocks, among others.
By the way, there’s also a walkaround video embedded below, which is short and to the point. So much so that it misses out on an interior view or a cool engine startup to showcase those tuner assets. Well, at least the deal is further sweetened by the great pricing of just $34,500, as we’ve seen examples that recently sold for no less than $65k.
