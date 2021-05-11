“Extra” Review of Ford Shelby GT350R Shows It's One Very Snappy and Loud Mustang

Today, the Shelby Mustang’s third-generation banner is only held up high by the flagship GT500 and its supercharged Predator engine. That is because the flat-plane crank, high-revving, Voodoo V8-sporting GT350 was retired to make way for the revival of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1.
If you ask us, both the Mach 1 and the Shelby GT350 might have shared the same slice of Mustang grass, but the top brass over at Ford probably know best. On the other hand, the used car market goes to show they don’t or at least demonstrates they secretly plotted to make sure this thing becomes a true collectible going forward.
Anyways, this Shelby is so special (everybody knows that, even ‘Vette and Hellcat fans, seriously) that everyone wants to drive it at least once in their life. Or twice, because the funny dudes over at the Canadian Throttle House YouTube channel have a special place where they go for one-take reviews of the cars they didn’t have time to feature on the regular outlet.
It’s naturally called Extra Throttle House, and it’s where things like this used (they’re extinct, remember?) Ford Shelby GT350R go when the main channel is occupied with other contraptions like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 and Rolls-Royce Cullinan or “excess” reviews as the one performed on the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.
Both Thomas Holland and James Engelsman have an excuse for doing this because in between the GTs, GT350, Mach 1, and the GT500, they never drove the GT350R. Yes, it’s a feeble one, but we’re willing to give them a pass because we’d do the same thing.
Besides, after the initial presentation, the peek under the hood (there’s no actual look because they didn’t like what they saw at the 2:20 mark), and the first driving part of the review (starting at 2:44) comes Thomas’ turn to take the wheel of this “obnoxiously loud, but this car is alive” thing.
And, from the 6:45 mark, we find out it’s a Ford through and through as Holland asks, “is this door even closed?” and then goes on to perform a drift fail on camera from the 8:59 mark...
Anyways, this Shelby is so special (everybody knows that, even ‘Vette and Hellcat fans, seriously) that everyone wants to drive it at least once in their life. Or twice, because the funny dudes over at the Canadian Throttle House YouTube channel have a special place where they go for one-take reviews of the cars they didn’t have time to feature on the regular outlet.
It’s naturally called Extra Throttle House, and it’s where things like this used (they’re extinct, remember?) Ford Shelby GT350R go when the main channel is occupied with other contraptions like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 and Rolls-Royce Cullinan or “excess” reviews as the one performed on the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.
Both Thomas Holland and James Engelsman have an excuse for doing this because in between the GTs, GT350, Mach 1, and the GT500, they never drove the GT350R. Yes, it’s a feeble one, but we’re willing to give them a pass because we’d do the same thing.
Besides, after the initial presentation, the peek under the hood (there’s no actual look because they didn’t like what they saw at the 2:20 mark), and the first driving part of the review (starting at 2:44) comes Thomas’ turn to take the wheel of this “obnoxiously loud, but this car is alive” thing.
And, from the 6:45 mark, we find out it’s a Ford through and through as Holland asks, “is this door even closed?” and then goes on to perform a drift fail on camera from the 8:59 mark...