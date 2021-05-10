Insane Overlanding Trailer Hooked Up to the 2021 Explorer Timberline Costs $27k

Slowly, but steadily, the Blue Oval is becoming a true specialist of all things crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks. Just take a look at the seemingly endless list of accessories for the reinvented sixth generation Broncos or the fact that even a model version has an overlanding backstory attached to the trailer hitch.
Of course, Ford is no stranger to off-road product placements, but we have to say that our attention was caught not just by the 2021 Ford Explorer Timberline introduction itself a few days ago, but also by the neat camper attached to it for some of the wilderness shots.
After a brief stint in the depths of the Internet world, it turns out that Ford’s first attempt at turning the mild and mannered midsize crossover into a proper off-roader got an overlanding helping hand from Turtleback Trailer’s 2021 Expedition (talk about cross-marketing references!), the flagship camper series of the Chandler, Arizona shop.
While the 2021 Explorer Timberline kicks off at $47,010, slotting in between the Limited and sporty ST in stock form, taking out into the wilderness the Turtleback Expedition is going to be another $26,995, which is more than half of the price of the new vehicle!
No one said overlanding is cheap, but at least the Blue Oval customers looking to head out into nature on a regular basis will have just about everything covered. According to Turtleback, the 2021 Expedition has a galvanized tube steel chassis, front and rear receiver hitches, a Partner Steel 2 Burner Stove, tempered glass top, an LED lighting system, and many more.
If that isn’t enough, one can also add the T2 and T3 packages (another $2,414 or $7,975, respectively) for anyone to earn some extra solar “mileage” or become capable to withstand the harshness of trails that would probably make the Timberline yield the right to off-road and call the 2021 Bronco for help.
