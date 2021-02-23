1976 Chevy K5 Blazer Chalet Mixes Classic Truck Looks With Overlanding Lifestyle

The King Is Dead, Long Live the King: EarthRoamer XV-LTS Has Been Discontinued

As far as rare, factory-built motorhomes go, this model certainly fits the bill in more ways than others. It’s part classic off-road truck with Chevy C/K pickup heritage and part luxurious camper that makes do without all the strings attached to bulky, run-of-the-mill RVs. Instead, the K5 Blazer Chalet entices both Chevy and outdoor fans with efficiency, flexibility, and great looks from the 1970s. 57 photos SUV soon became an extremely popular choice for customers and was even offered as a convertible.



Still, if anyone desires to see the K5 Blazer back to its pickup truck origins, there’s the option of securing a Chalet conversion. It does not come with an empty bed, though, as the Blazer Chalet was a very rare factory-built motorhome conversion that married the luxury of the Cheyenne trim with the outdoor adventures of a pop-up camper.



It made very few compromises (one being the inaesthetic spare wheel placement up front) and brought great efficiency and flexibility. No need for a



The latter includes a small kitchen area, some benches that morph into a bed, as well as a pop-up roof to give more space to anyone looking to stand up inside the bed of their classic Blazer. The example seen here on sale by Garage Kept Motors doesn’t have a full presentation attached to it just yet, but we can already extract some of the highlights.



By the looks of it, we’re dealing with an unrestored example that has seen a few adventures during its lifetime. Still, the pristine exterior and interior, along with the camper area, show there’s only a little bit of TLC (tender loving care) needed to bring this to its former glory.



It sports the hulking 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine that sends power through an automatic transmission (other creature comforts include the factory air conditioning system) and the odometer shows just a little over 32,000 original miles (51,500 km). Naturally, the $59,900



