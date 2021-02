1976 Chevy K5 Blazer Chalet Mixes Classic Truck Looks With Overlanding Lifestyle

SUV

Back when the original Chevrolet Blazer was conceived, the K5 version came to life with a genius idea—fight off the International Harvester Scout, Ford Bronco, and the Jeep CJ with a shortened-wheelbase pickup truck conversion. The full-sizesoon became an extremely popular choice for customers and was even offered as a convertible.Still, if anyone desires to see the K5 Blazer back to its pickup truck origins, there’s the option of securing a Chalet conversion. It does not come with an empty bed, though, as the Blazer Chalet was a very rare factory-built motorhome conversion that married the luxury of the Cheyenne trim with the outdoor adventures of a pop-up camper.It made very few compromises (one being the inaesthetic spare wheel placement up front) and brought great efficiency and flexibility. No need for a bulky RV hanging out the back of the SUV either. Instead, it turned heads thanks to the spectacular tan and orange exterior presentation as well as the “chalet” features.The latter includes a small kitchen area, some benches that morph into a bed, as well as a pop-up roof to give more space to anyone looking to stand up inside the bed of their classic Blazer. The example seen here on sale by Garage Kept Motors doesn’t have a full presentation attached to it just yet, but we can already extract some of the highlights.By the looks of it, we’re dealing with an unrestored example that has seen a few adventures during its lifetime. Still, the pristine exterior and interior, along with the camper area, show there’s only a little bit of TLC (tender loving care) needed to bring this to its former glory.It sports the hulking 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine that sends power through an automatic transmission (other creature comforts include the factory air conditioning system) and the odometer shows just a little over 32,000 original miles (51,500 km). Naturally, the $59,900 asking price is just as high as the pop-up roof.