Ford Debuts Rugged 2021 Explorer Timberline with Off-Road Gear

If you're looking for a capable off-roader, Ford has you covered with vehicles like the Bronco, the F-150 Raptor, and Tremor-badged trucks. But now you can also tackle the great outdoors in the Explorer Timberline, a more off-road capable version of the midsize SUV.
Ford says a recent survey indicates that people take part in more outdoor activities than before the health crisis, with 40% of the Americans surveyed having said this is so. The Explorer Timberline is an answer for them, but also another way to capitalize on the ever-growing popularity of SUVs.
The Timberline doesn't look radically different than the regular Explorer, but you can tell this is a more rugged SUV thanks to the steel skid plates and the higher ground clearance. It rides 0.8 inches (2.03 cm) higher than the standard Explorer, and even if It might not sound like much, it backs that with improved approach and departure angles at 23.5 and 23.7 degrees, respectively.
Combined with a minimum ground clearance of 8.7 inches (22.1 cm), the Timberline should be able to tackle unpaved roads and uneven trails better than the regular Explorer.
Design-wise, it boasts a new Forged Green Metallic paint, tinted lights, and "Timberline" badges on the C-pillars and tailgate. The Red Ember tow hooks rated at 150% gross vehicle weight and the Carbonized Gray grille round off the exterior. The latter includes a wiring harness for the optional Ford Performance auxiliary lights. These have an output of 160,000 candelas, 2.5 times the brightness of the SUV's high-beam headlamps, for night-time crawling.
The Timberline's cabin isn't as rugged as a Bronco's, but it comes with a few interesting goodies. There's Deep Cypress trim with Ebony headliner and pillars, Stone Mesh dashboard trim, and a Satin Silver Twilight inserts on the center stack. The Deep Tangerine stitching on the seats, steering wheel, and door panels adds a splash of color.
On the more utilitarian side, it's equipped with rubber floor liners and ActiveX seat upholstery with cloth inserts for easy cleaning. The heated steering wheel comes standard to keep you warm during cold-weather trailing. The Timberline retains the standard three-row seating layout so you can take your friends and family hiking.
Under the hood, the Explorer Timberline hides the familiar 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine rated at 300 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque and paired to a 10-speed automatic. The standard Class II Trailer Tow Package will enable you to haul 5,300 pounds worth of RVs, ATVs, and boats. Unfortunately, there's no optional 3.0-liter V6 available.
Speaking of capability, the Timberline is also equipped with a Torsen limited-slip differential, a Terrain Management System with seven drive modes, and Hill Descent Control. New shocks, springs, and stabilizer bars also set it apart from the regular Explorer.
Available to order as we speak, the Timberline starts at $47,010. This sticker slots the new rugged SUV right between the Explorer Limited and the performance-oriented ST.
