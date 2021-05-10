1968 Ford Mustang S-Code 390 Has the Hallmarks of a Collector's Piece

5 Modern Ford Model T SUV Digitally Comes to Life Riding Like a 2021 Bronco Sport

A low-key Mustang with proper go-faster credentials, the S-Code 390 isn’t subjected to the astronomical price tags of the Cobra Jet or K-Code 289. Produced from 1967 to 1969, the big-block pony also happens to be in spitting distance of the Cobra Jet in terms of horsepower and torque. 26 photos



Well optioned and carefully maintained over its half-century existence, chassis number 8R01S153449 has also benefitted from a ground-up restoration. Refinished in Wimbledon White with black C-shaped stripes on the sides, this pony further boasts a brand-new-yet-correct black vinyl roof.



Original parts that were reconditioned include the 6.4-liter engine from the FE family, C6 three-speed automatic transmission known as the Cruise-O-Matic, the 9.0-inch rear axle, power steering, power front disc and rear drum brakes, Black Knitted Décor interior, deluxe seatbelts, and front headrests. The retro-looking head unit adds a little modernity to the cabin, which blends vinyl with a lot of wood on the dash, door cards, and steering wheel.



Turning our attention back to the V8 motor, the 390 is approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms) heavier than the 289. It develops in the ballpark of 325 horsepower and 427 pound-feet (579 Nm) of torque whereas the aforementioned Cobra Jet cranks out 335 horsepower and 440 pound-feet.



Only 9,228 examples were specified with the S-Code 390 for the 1968 model year, which makes it rarer than 1967 and 1969 models (28,800 and 10,464 units). A true collector’s item that still features the original SelectAir A/C system, this unsung hero of the first-generation Mustang stable is offered for sale by



Only 9,228 examples were specified with the S-Code 390 for the 1968 model year, which makes it rarer than 1967 and 1969 models (28,800 and 10,464 units). A true collector's item that still features the original SelectAir A/C system, this unsung hero of the first-generation Mustang stable is offered for sale by RK Motors Charlotte in North Carolina for $69,990. To put that figure into perspective, the Shelby GT500 currently retails at $72,900.

