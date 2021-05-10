Lime Gold 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible Might Be Perfect for Early Spring Drives

3 1-of-107 Lead Foot Gray 2018 Ford Shelby GT350R Stealthily Comes Out to Play

Take this drop-top first generation for example, a 1967 Ford Mustang Convertible that’s currently up for grabs from the inventory of Garage Kept Motors. It looks like a dream of spring from a late-winter chill day, bringing with it the promise that even though it’s not completely green everything will get better and better with each passing moment.For spring, that would be the wonderous moment when all trees can showcase their new foliage. For this ‘67 unit, though, it has to do with the instance when the new owner has turned the ignition switch for the first drive. Yes, we don’t get a ride video, but the short feature embedded below shows this classic is as good as it gets even after more than half a century has passed since the day it was produced.Probably that has something to do with the fact that it shows less than 8k miles on the odometer (7,732 miles / 12,443 km, to be more precise), was restored somewhere “upstate New York” (according to the consigner’s description ), while its engine got a complete rebuild in 2006.Speaking of the latter, it’s a 289ci V8 that’s hooked up to an automatic transmission for those pleasure rides and the opportunity to smoothly showcase the pristine lime green paintwork, the contrasting chrome trim pieces, or the matching ivy gold interior.Highlights also include the factory-style steelies wrapped in white-letter Firestone Indy 500 tires, black fabric top or a Mustang-branded reproduction radio, and they all neatly complete the car’s period-correct story. Of course, this also means the price tag matches the appearance, so it’s about as pretentious as the ride itself at exactly $42,900.

