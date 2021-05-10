Diesel-Powered Ford Mustang "Smoke Stang" Hits the Track, Cummins Rolls Coal

We have to admit that diesel truck engines are very good right now, especially the one in the Silverado. However, you're never going to see that kind of engine in a Ford Mustang... unless somebody goes ahead and builds one.
The Mustang is an indirect rival to European sports coupes like the Audi S5 and BMW 4 Series. Those things have been using diesel engines for many years. In fact, we'd argue the two companies are largely responsible for making diesel look like a viable sports car setup.
However, this next combination of Mustang and Cummins technology has nothing to do with the way the Germans do things. It's very... rough around the edges and pollutes enough to fail emissions tests several times over.
Even a completely stock PowerStroke out of an F-150 wouldn't pass if it were offered in a Mustang, but this puts out smoke like a locomotive going uphill. It makes the pollution coming from one of Volkswagen's famous TDI engines look like a breath of fresh air.
Rolling that much coal in a Mustang is certain to get you unwanted attention from the law. However, YouTuber Westen Champlin still decided to swap a Cummins into his S550 Mustang. As we told you in our previous report, this car had been heavily damaged in an accident, which doesn't necessarily mean that the V8 stopped work. But a 12-valve 6BT with 5.9 liters of displacement still took the place of the Coyote.
This large-displacement six-cylinder was good for only 230 horsepower at 2,500 rpm and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) at 1,600 rpm. However, a lot of extra turbo boost has been added, and she now drives nothing like a normal pony car. The look is completely different too, thanks to a combination of the Shelby GT500 front bumper and all that smoking coming out the middle of the hood.
Westen turned up to the local Arkansas drag strip, and it turns out he's a bigger celebrity than expected. Everybody is walking up, saying they're followers. Maybe you can put diesel in a Camaro and become a celebrity too. Wait, that's been done already.
