2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Drag Races Tesla Model 3 LR, Both Finish in the 11s

More on this:

1 2015 Ford Mustang Petty's Garage Is SEMA Ready, Falls Between a Mach 1 and GT500

2 These Unrestored Ford Mustangs Are Waiting to Regain the Glory They Deserve

3 21K-Mile 1966 Ford Mustang Sitting for Years Is Fully Loaded, Engine Turns Over

4 1977 Ford Mustang ProStreet Is an All Out Street Monster, Barely Been Driven

5 First-Year Ford Mustang Hides a Rare Surprise Under the Hood, Runs Like New