2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Drag Races Tesla Model 3 LR, Both Finish in the 11s

If you're in the market for a Model 3, the one to have is the Long Range. Not only do you get 353 miles (568 kilometers) per charge, but the dual-motor drivetrain also offers blistering acceleration without compromising the ride quality as the Performance does with its low-profile tires.
Currently available to purchase in the United States from $48,490 excluding destination and documentation fee, the long-ranged variant is much obliged to hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 4.2 seconds. Keep your foot on the accelerator, and you’ll eventually hit 145 mph (233 kph).
Even against a performance-oriented pony car, the Model 3 Long Range is a seriously impressive EV. Car vlogger REVan Evan tested the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 against the all-electric sedan at the strip, and surprisingly enough, both cars are capable of covering the quarter-mile in 11 clicks.
Optioned with the fast-shifting 10R80 automatic transmission, the Coyote-engined Mustang Mach 1 needs 11.9362 seconds to cover 440 yards with the bone-stock tires. The Model 3 Long Range, which is equipped with the $2,000 Acceleration Boost that drops the 60-mph time to 3.7 seconds, runs 11.9548 seconds on the strip's prepped surface. As for their quarter-mile trap speeds, these are 117.43 mph (188.98 kph) and 115.62 mph (186.07 kph).
Just like Tesla’s baby sedan, the Mach 1 is a seriously impressive pony car by all accounts. The successor of the Bullitt and indirect replacement of the Shelby GT350 isn’t exactly affordable, though, at $52,720 instead of $40,140 for the GT Premium Fastback. The Premium trim level costs $1,595 more, and the 10-speed automatic that REVan Evan has also retails at $1,595.
In addition to cool styling and a 480-horsepower V8, this variant of the S550 Mustang further differs from the GT Fastback in terms of track-oriented cooling and downforce. The Mach 1 really comes into its own if you opt for the $3,500 Handling Package. Not only do you get 305/30 and 315/30 tires, but each wheel is two pounds lighter than the base version's wheels.
