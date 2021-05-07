First-Year Ford Mustang Hides a Rare Surprise Under the Hood, Runs Like New

5 2018-2021 Roush Mustang Max Cooling Kit Takes $2,099 to Keep the Pony Crisp

The engine lineup for the first-year Mustang started with a 170ci (2.8-liter) six-cylinder engine developing a little over 105 horsepower and then continued with a 260ci (4.3-liter) Windsor V8 2-barrel with approximately 165 horsepower. 24 photos



The factory interior comes in impressive condition, with the seats, the headliner, and the dash also in nearly perfect shape. Minor repairs are needed for the carpet, but overall, the interior looks pretty good for a car this old.



As you’d expect on a Mustang that has already been restored, nearly everything is working, including all gauges, the headlights, the turn signals, and the wipers. The heater has been disconnected and the original factory radio is said to be broken, though it’s not known if it can be fixed or not.



So how much is such a Mustang really worth? eBay seller valpone says $21,900 is a fair price but the Make Offer button has also been enabled just in case someone is interested in a different deal. On the other hand, those looking for more power could choose the 289ci (4.7-liter) Windsor V8 4-barrel with over 210 horsepower or the Windsor HiPo V8 4-barrel whose output exceeded 270 horsepower.The 260, however, was offered on the Mustang lineup for just a single year, therefore becoming quite a rare sight, especially today when collectors are trying to get their hands on unique cars.But someone on eBay says their Mustang comes exactly with this unit, and what’s more, the engine is in nearly mint condition, as it runs and drives almost like new. Needless to say, the engine has most likely been rebuilt as the car sports an older restoration, but overall, everything this Mustang comes with is at least worth a closer look.The Mustang spent 11 years with the previous owner and boasts the original factory color called Poppy Red mixed with a white vinyl interior and black trim.The factory interior comes in impressive condition, with the seats, the headliner, and the dash also in nearly perfect shape. Minor repairs are needed for the carpet, but overall, the interior looks pretty good for a car this old.As you’d expect on a Mustang that has already been restored, nearly everything is working, including all gauges, the headlights, the turn signals, and the wipers. The heater has been disconnected and the original factory radio is said to be broken, though it’s not known if it can be fixed or not.So how much is such a Mustang really worth? eBay seller valpone says $21,900 is a fair price but the Make Offer button has also been enabled just in case someone is interested in a different deal.

