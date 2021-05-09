2015 Ford Mustang Petty's Garage Is SEMA Ready, Falls Between a Mach 1 and GT500

If you've ever collected Hot Wheels, you may know that in some of the boxes that end up on store shelves, you can find special items that are called "Treasure Hunt" or "Super Treasure Hunt". And these special items can be identified quite easily, as they use different colors or materials than ordinary pieces.
And if you think of it, the automotive industry isn't all that foreign to the concept. Take this 2015 Ford Mustang for instance. Richard Petty and Jack Roush teamed up to create this special edition vehicle, and only 43 of these were ever built, with this car being the 14th one in the series. It does have some tuner vibes to it, but they haven't gone all crazy with the mods, and this is just the kind of car you'd expect on the SEMA floor.
The paint job stands out from a mile away with its two-tone approach, a mixture of Black Tri-Coat Pearl and Petty Blue. The fact that this particular vehicle only has 844 miles (1,358 km) on its odometer further adds to its shine. The wheels match the paint job, and it's been a while since I've seen a set of HREs that look different from the norm. These are the Flowform H01 and they come in 20x9 and 20x10, which is just enough for an impressive and correct stance.
There are several more hints that this is a Petty special vehicle on the inside as well, but his signature on the driver's side dash is the most prominent one. With this being such a special vehicle, it's not surprising to see that it's loaded with all the options you could think of, but the factory spec amenities are nothing else but a bonus. This is a Stage 2 Petty Mustang, and the flashy exterior reflects what can be found under the hood.
The original 5.0-liter V8 was fitted with a Ford Racing/Roush TVS2300 supercharger. With a cold air kit and an engine recalibration, this is now rated for 627 horsepower. If you were hoping for an automatic gearbox, you might be disappointed, as this comes with a 6-speed manual, but just imagine how playful this must feel like, especially with an upgraded Magnaflow center exhaust that provides a savage auditory experience..
Thankfully, the braking system wasn't forgotten either, and stopping power is now provided by a Petty four-wheel disc big brake kit. This Mustang can be seen in Forth Worth, Texas, and the seller is asking for $63,995, which is more than you would pay for a Mach 1, but less than you would for a GT500. I did a bit of digging and found that when this car was sold previously, it only had 317 miles (510 km) on its odometer, and the asking price back then was $77,995.
With this being the Stage 2 version, it's slightly rarer than the Stage 1 model, as Petty built 100 of those. I can imagine that in 30 years from now, people will be looking back at this car and fighting over it at the auctions, at least if whoever buys it intends on preserving instead of enjoying it. So, while it's not cheap to get, it does have some potential to it, at least in the long run.
