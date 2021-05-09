These Unrestored Ford Mustangs Are Waiting to Regain the Glory They Deserve

4 1-of-107 Lead Foot Gray 2018 Ford Shelby GT350R Stealthily Comes Out to Play

The Mustangs we’re highlighting today are all part of the first-generation Mustang, and more importantly, they’re all unrestored, though as you’ll discover in the next few lines, each comes with its very own pros and cons that a potential buyer would have to deal with.



Especially if what they’re planning is a full restoration to factory specifications, that is, as a restomod is always the more convenient plan B if the engine under the hood is no longer original.The rough one

First of all, it’s this Mustang whose body barely has any paint but which is ready for a full restoration inside and outside. The owner of the car, who listed it on



Several improvements and fixes have already been made, so the Mustang comes with new tires, a new alternator and starter, and a rebuilt carburetor.



The interior is in a rather rough shape, so the buyer would have to replace the headliner and the carpet, with the seats also requiring some fixes.



Needless to say, saving this Mustang will be quite a challenge, and a restomod sounds a lot more convenient than a typical restoration to factory specifications. You can take this one home for $5,500.



The all-original one



Then, it’s this 1966 Mustang that comes with a 6-cylinder under the hood but whose engine condition is as mysterious as it gets.



The seller of the car says they planned to restore it but eventually gave up on the idea, and despite claiming they “had it since day one,” the Craigslist



The good news is the vehicle is



The overall condition of Mustang is fairly decent, though the body still needs some fixes and a full repaint is likely required. This is something that should be easier to determine after a physical inspection, and this is obviously recommended, especially because at the first glance, no major areas affected by rust seem to be visible in the photos.



This Mustang can be yours for $14,900, and at the first glance, this is a little ambitious, especially since it’s a six-cylinder hiding under the hood.



The abandoned one



And last but not least, here’s a



The body, on the other hand, looks pretty good, and the Craigslist seller



This time, the Mustang is ready to change homes for as much as $33,500.



