autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Space Month  
Car reviews:
 

2021 Tesla Model 3, Model Y Are Now More Expensive, Again

23 Apr 2021, 15:10 UTC ·
Home > News > Car Profile
Legacy automakers typically change the pricing of a certain vehicle once every one or two model years. Tesla, meanwhile, does it way too often.
10 photos
2021 Tesla Model Y2021 Tesla Model Y2021 Tesla Model Y2021 Tesla Model Y2021 Tesla Model Y2021 Tesla Model Y2021 Tesla Model Y2021 Tesla Model Y2021 Tesla Model Y
Elon Musk’s company has changed the pricing of the Model 3 and Model Y a lot in these past four months, and to whom it may concern, both of them have been slapped with their second price increase in a single month.
 
In the case of the all-electric sedan, the Standard Range Plus RWD and Long Range AWD are $500 more expensive at $38,990 and $47,490 excluding taxes, options, and potential savings. Only the go-faster variant keeps the old price at $56,990, which isn’t too shabby for 315 miles (507 kilometers) of range and a neck-snapping 3.1 seconds to 60 mph (96 kph).

Turning our attention over to the all-electric crossover, we’re also dealing with a $500 increase for the Long Range AWD at $50,990 while the Performance AWD is priced the same at $60,990 for 303 miles (488 kilometers), 3.5 seconds to 60 mph, and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).

Typical of the Palo Alto-based manufacturer, Tesla couldn’t be bothered to explain why the Model 3 and Model Y received their second price increase in less than a month. Elon Musk’s bean counters may have done it over strong demand or the semiconductor shortage, but as long as Tesla doesn’t have a PR department, we’ll probably never know for sure.

The EV-only automaker may also prepare for the second coming of the federal tax credit, which could translate to $7,000 in rebates as opposed to $7,500 for the first incarnation. Propping up electric cars isn’t only a political-point scoring, but it should also help the eco-friendly agenda of a country where PM 2.5 inhalable fine particles and smog are huge issues.

As a brief refresher, the Model 3 and Model Y are the best-selling EVs in the U.S. today. In the first quarter, for example, these bad boys accounted for 182,780 deliveries while the Model S and Model X couldn’t do better than 2,020 because the facelifted versions are right around the corner.
2021 Tesla Model 3 2021 Tesla Model Y price Tesla Model 3 pricing tesla model y msrp Tesla
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day