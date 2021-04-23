2021 Tesla Model 3, Model Y Are Now More Expensive, Again

U.S. Space Force Getting New Anti-Jamming Satellites in 2024

Legacy automakers typically change the pricing of a certain vehicle once every one or two model years. Tesla, meanwhile, does it way too often. 10 photos



In the case of the all-electric sedan, the Standard Range Plus RWD and Long Range AWD are $500 more expensive at $38,990 and $47,490 excluding taxes, options, and potential savings. Only the go-faster variant keeps the old price at $56,990, which isn’t too shabby for 315 miles (507 kilometers) of range and a neck-snapping 3.1 seconds to 60 mph (96 kph).



Turning our attention over to the all-electric crossover, we’re also dealing with a $500 increase for the Long Range AWD at $50,990 while the Performance AWD is priced the same at $60,990 for 303 miles (488 kilometers), 3.5 seconds to 60 mph, and a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).



Typical of the Palo Alto-based manufacturer,



The EV -only automaker may also prepare for the second coming of the federal tax credit, which could translate to $7,000 in rebates as opposed to $7,500 for the first incarnation. Propping up electric cars isn’t only a political-point scoring, but it should also help the eco-friendly agenda of a country where PM 2.5 inhalable fine particles and smog are huge issues.



