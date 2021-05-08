21K-Mile 1966 Ford Mustang Sitting for Years Is Fully Loaded, Engine Turns Over

2 1-of-107 Lead Foot Gray 2018 Ford Shelby GT350R Stealthily Comes Out to Play

If you’re dreaming about a first-gen Mustang and a fully restored model is too expensive, you’re probably thinking of going for plan B and buy a project car that can then be brought back to the mint condition it deserves. 25 photos



eBay seller



As always, you should still inspect everything, including the floors and the undercarriage, in person, just to make sure massive patches wouldn’t be required.



The 1966 Mustang was available with a choice of four engines, namely the 200ci six-cylinder, the 289ci in two versions (2bbl and 4bbl), and the 289ci HiPo. This Mustang comes with the high-performance unit developing 271 horsepower, but the bad news is the engine no longer starts. It turns over, though, so you should check it thoroughly to see if it can be rebuilt.



The mileage is pretty surprising, to say the least, as the seller claims the odometer indicates just a little over 21,000 miles (33,800 km), though we’re not being told if they’re original or not.



The Mustang was born as a rather high-optioned model, as it left



