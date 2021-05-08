1977 Ford Mustang ProStreet Is an All Out Street Monster, Has Barely Been Driven

You know someone is really serious about building fast cars when you look at their vehicle and you can immediately see a blower sticking out of the hood if there's any hood at all. But just as well, a set of huge rear tires that look like they belong at the drag strip is just as good of an indicator that something's about to go down.
If you're going to buy this 1977 Ford Mustang, your friends might make fun of you at first, thinking about what the second generation of the pony car was all about. But this build has long drifted away from its initial specs, and it's bound to break some necks as you're driving it down the road. Since it was built, this machine has only been driven for 2,633 miles (4,237 km), and that was to be expected, as you wouldn't venture to daily drive it.
Power is provided by a 331 cubic-inch (5.4-liter) stroker V8, that comes with dual Quick Fuel four-barrel carburetors and a massive Doc Hampton Blower, that is likely to intimidate anyone even remotely considering to challenge you at the dragstrip or a stoplight. With the massive side exhausts, this isn't exactly ideal if you live in a quiet neighborhood, but it will provide a deafening driving experience for sure.
You get a three-speed transmission with the package, and that works in conjunction with a 12-bolt rear end. Horsepower figures aren't stated, but it wouldn't come as a surprise if this packed more punch than a modern-day Shelby GT500. And with that kind of power, it made perfect sense to have a set of Mickey Thompson rear tires, wrapped around the Beadlock wheels.
As this is a Prostreet kind of build, not everything is on the extreme side things with this Mustang, and the interior looks almost comfortable if you too can find the comfort in a set of Procar bucket seats that are fitted with RCI race harnesses. But at least the door panels are still in, you get plush carpeting and an AM/FM digital tuner with cassette on top of it all. The car is located in Charlotte, and it has an asking price of $41,995. If this could do 9-second runs, I would say it's a pretty fair trade.
