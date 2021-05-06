Numbers Matching 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Was Recently Restored, Decently Priced

There's a lot of fuss going around about the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 these days, and you can get your hands on one if you're willing to spend more than $50,000 for a brand new vehicle. But if you're curious where it all started for the Mach 1 moniker, you might want to go back about 50 years in time.
Because the 1969 Mustang was the first one to receive the Mach 1 performance-oriented package, but for some reason, Ford only built these for less than a decade before a 20-year hiatus, when they launched the 2003 version. This Gulfstream Aqua blue caught my attention while I was looking at older Mustangs, and the fact that it has been recently restored means that it's not going to come cheap, but it's not going to give you a headache anytime soon either.
This vehicle can be seen in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but keep in mind that the auction is going to be over quite soon. Right now the highest bid stands at $52,400, which is just what you would expect to pay for a 2021 Mach 1. For $50K you're looking at a 4-barrel Windsor 351 cubic inch V8, which was factory rated at 290 horsepower and 385 lb-ft (522 Nm) of torque. On top of that, there's a functional ram air shaker and a 4-speed manual transmission for you to get the full Mustang experience.
No V8 would ever be complete without an aftermarket exhaust, and this one comes with a Magnaflow dual version, so even though power figures aren't that impressive, at least the soundtrack is on point. This might be a classic vehicle, but you do also get power front disc brakes, power steering, and air-conditioning. Some of you might fall in love with the fact that this Mustang also has rear window louvers, which seems to be quite a thing for most people anyway.
The seller will provide full documentation of the restoration process, and you'll notice that the engine has been rebuilt too. Now, if you're not satisfied with just under 300 horsepower, there's always the possibility of going for an engine swap, and I can't help but wonder how a brand spanking new "Predator" engine would feel like on this chassis. You know what they say, double the power, double the fun!
