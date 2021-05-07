Procharged Fox Body Calls Out “Grandpa” Ford Mustang, Driver Swears 60-Feet Lead

Earlier this month the racers in the 405 area (Interstate 405 for anyone not accustomed to its gridlocks) had the opportunity to blow off some steam and burn the rubber during the 405 Callout event organized by the Thunder Valley Raceway Park in Noble, Oklahoma and Big Marc. And it seems everyone was eagerly anticipating the drag racing relief, especially Ford Mustang drivers.
We’ve previously seen what happens during these types of events: drivers draw the chips not to find out the order, but to have the opportunity to call out opponents according to their will, if they’re lucky to have the lowest numbers.
Back then, the National No Prep Racing Association channel on YouTube also showcased what happens when egos (and wheelies) run rampant in between owners of the third-generation Fox Body Ford Mustang. This time around, we have a wider variety of rides on the menu, including a race between a Procharger supercharged Fox Body and its “grandpa,” the original Ford Mustang.
The reason we’ve singled out this race is simple. During the call out gathering, which for this encounter kicks off at the 6:15 mark, the owner of the procharged Fox Body doesn’t seem to have any beef with the remaining competitors, at least at first.
Then, once he selects his opponent, the original Mustang’s driver immediately initiates a controversy after choosing the lane by also laying down a $20 wager that he’s going to “sixty-foot” his opponent during the race.
Naturally, we got intrigued to see the outcome and after checking out their rides during the traditional burnout showcase, we strapped in from the 9:25 mark with our own bets secretly laid down. Well, as is the case with so many loudmouths, it turns out the oldie wasn’t as golden this time around...
By the way, do check out both of the earlier races from the 2:20-minute and five-minute marks because there’s even more Ford-on-Ford Mustang action, as well as a driving lesson given by a cool black and green Chevrolet Nova to a rather pinky (you’ll see why) boosted Mustang.
