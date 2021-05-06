2019 Mustang GT FBO Shows Tuned BMW M240i What Muscle Cars Think of Sports Cars

While the Ford Mustang and the BMW 2nSeries Coupe have very little in common segment or customer-wise, it’s all fair in love and drag racing, as far as we’re concerned. To make things even more interesting, neither of these two cars is stock, although unfortunately we don’t have any final output figures.
Let’s start by looking at the BMW first. We’re used to seeing tuned Mustangs take on the likes of the M3 or M4, sometimes even the M2, but a regular 2 Series Coupe with only a tiny amount of “M juice” coursing through its veins? That will land you ‘underdog’ status pretty quickly around here.
A stock BMW M240i Coupe uses a turbocharged (single turbo) 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, rated at 335 hp (340 ps) and 368 lb-ft (500 nm) of torque. You can channel all that either to the rear wheels exclusively, or to all four wheels using the carmaker’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. As you can imagine, the xDrive variant is a little bit quicker off the line, hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.2 seconds, whereas the RWD model requires 4.4 seconds.
This M240i, according to the uploader, features a six-speed manual gearbox and a full bolt-on E85 setup that should provide it with a little more get-up-and-go.
As for the Mustang, it’s a 2019 GT spec, which means that its naturally aspirated gen III 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit will give you 460 hp (466 ps) and 420 lb-ft (569 nm) of torque without any outside interference. Other highlights include Ford’s 10R80 ten-speed automatic gearbox, plus an FBO CJ setup, where CJ we assume stands for a Cobra Jet intake.
In the end, you’ll see the Mustang put that Coyote V8 to good use and give the European sports car a reasonably good spanking, although, objectively speaking this was a competitive race.
