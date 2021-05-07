2020 Ford F-150 "Crazy Coyote" Drag Races Dodge Charger Scat Pack with a Bang

3 Tom Bailey Is Building the Sickest 1955 Chevy Nomad Gasser Out There

The two American toys got together at the drag strip and it instantly became clear that they would engage in a match made in heaven. For one, the truck sports the ideal configuration for racing, mixing a single cab with a short bed.To be more precise, we're dealing with a 2020 F-150 sporting the 5.0-liter V8. In standard form, the truck version of the Gen III Coyote churns out 395 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque, while the unit works with a ten-speed automatic.And while the 2018 Mustang GT intake fitted to this particular unit doesn't bring a significant power gain, this is still worth mentioning.As for the Mopar sedan, the Scat Pack badge means this Charger R/T packs the 6.4-liter HEMI, which produces 485 hp and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque, while being mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.Now, the battle, which awaits you at the 4:21 point of the video below (lens tip to Drag Racing and Car Stuff), saw a massive gap between the reaction times of the drivers. Nevertheless, we have to keep in mind that the ET (Elapsed Time) numbers that decide the winner don't take that into account, since the clock doesn't start ticking until the vehicle gets off the line.However, you might also wish to check out another confrontation showcased earlier in the clip, which sees the F-150 driver lighting up those rear tires to face a 2013 Charger R/T Daytona, with the latter's 5.7L HEMI packing a D1SC Procharger. Heck, we've even decided to gift the pickup truck with the nickname in the title.Will the centrifugal supercharger, which delivers 6 lbs of boost, be enough for the muscle sedan to beat the truck? Guess now would be a proper time to place your bets.Oh, and if seeing that Blue Oval machine at work made you long for a revival of the road-biased performance truck that was the F-150 Lightning, you should know you're not alone.