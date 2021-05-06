Tom Bailey Is Building the Sickest 1955 Chevy Nomad Gasser Out There

Tom Bailey is the owner of the wildest Chevy Camaro dragster out there. It's called "Sick Seconds" and it runs the quarter-mile in less than six clicks thanks to a 4,000-horsepower V8. To top it all off, "Sick Seconds" is, to some extent, a road-legal dragster. But Tom is working on an even wilder car, a gasser-style 1955 Chevrolet Nomad. And it's called "Sickness."
Having showcased "Sick Seconds" Camaro at various events, including Drag Week (which he won four times), Bailey is now putting together a dragster that "aims to do as many things wrong as possible, while still being fast." What does that mean exactly? Well, apparently "Sickness" will run on three choices of fuels: gas, methanol, and nitro.
A departure from his race-winning Camaro, the Nomad is a gasser-style dragster with a full-tube chassis and a straight front axle. Unlike "Sick Seconds," which relies on turbochargers, "Sickness" will boast a screw supercharger atop an SMX big-block V8.
Bailey plans to run the Nomad on gasoline for street cruising, methanol for drag racing, and nitro for burnouts and other wild things, according to Drag Zine. And despite building the engine to generate between 4,000 to 5,000 horsepower, Tom wants to use drag radials instead of slicks. And yes, he plans to run the quarter-mile in the sixes too.
Just like "Sick Seconds," the "Sickness" Nomad will be street legal so that Bailey will be able to race it at Drag Week, Rocky Mountain Race Week, and Midwest Drags.
"Sickness" is far from completed, but Bailey's team has put together the chassis, the engine, and the main body shell. The wild Nomad is set to be unveiled to the public at the 2021 SEMA Show this fall. Meanwhile, Tom released a a 34-minute video about his new project, alongside a couple of sketches done by PFAFF Designs.
Don't look now, but this might just be the sickest Nomad-based dragster ever built!
