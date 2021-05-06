The C8 Corvette Z06 Sounds Like America's Ferrari 458 Italia

There are many reasons why flat-plane crankshaft engines aren’t used by regular cars, and the most important of them all boils down to inherent vibrations. But as opposed to a cross-plane crankshaft, the FPC is lighter and revs higher, helping the engine in terms of horsepower and torque.
Flat-plane crankshafts also change the aural qualities of any engine, which is why the V8 in a Ferrari sounds different from the V8 in a Hellcat. Not long now, General Motors will blur the lines between the Corvette and Italian exotica thanks to a race-proven mill with 5.5 liters of displacement.
LT6 is how the powerplant in the Z06 is called, and in stark contrast to the LT5 used by the C8.R endurance racer, federal regulations don’t force Chevy to use a restrictor plate. Coupled with the double-overhead cam, this is the reason the direct-injected V8 belts out approximately 617 horsepower.
Spied by Road & Track while testing the Launch Control system on wide-open throttle, the Z06 sounds awfully similar to the 458 Italia with a little bit of C8.R for good measure. It’s a very different exhaust note from the LT4 small-block V8 of the previous generation, and it’s very different from the 5.2-liter mill that Ford Performance used in the Shelby GT350 as well.
Based on the upshifts, the prototypes in the following video aren’t pushed to their full potential. The Voodoo engine of the Shelby GT350 is much obliged to keep climbing until 8,250 revs, and America’s no. 1 automaker isn’t likely to let that slip because the Z06 is a supercar-killing driver’s car.
Yes, it’s not as potent as the previous generation’s 650 horsepower. Yes, the supercharger whine is missing as well. But on the upside, the Z06 will corner like it’s on rails thanks to ultra-wide tires out back. 345/25 by 21-inch rubber from Michelin should give the 2022 model the edge in the twisties, and the grip from the Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs will also help the Z06 accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) quicker than the 2.9-second C8 Stingray Z51.
LT6 is how the powerplant in the Z06 is called, and in stark contrast to the LT5 used by the C8.R endurance racer, federal regulations don’t force Chevy to use a restrictor plate. Coupled with the double-overhead cam, this is the reason the direct-injected V8 belts out approximately 617 horsepower.
Spied by Road & Track while testing the Launch Control system on wide-open throttle, the Z06 sounds awfully similar to the 458 Italia with a little bit of C8.R for good measure. It’s a very different exhaust note from the LT4 small-block V8 of the previous generation, and it’s very different from the 5.2-liter mill that Ford Performance used in the Shelby GT350 as well.
Based on the upshifts, the prototypes in the following video aren’t pushed to their full potential. The Voodoo engine of the Shelby GT350 is much obliged to keep climbing until 8,250 revs, and America’s no. 1 automaker isn’t likely to let that slip because the Z06 is a supercar-killing driver’s car.
Yes, it’s not as potent as the previous generation’s 650 horsepower. Yes, the supercharger whine is missing as well. But on the upside, the Z06 will corner like it’s on rails thanks to ultra-wide tires out back. 345/25 by 21-inch rubber from Michelin should give the 2022 model the edge in the twisties, and the grip from the Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs will also help the Z06 accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) quicker than the 2.9-second C8 Stingray Z51.