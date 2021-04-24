Linneaus Garden Monitoring Robot Design Could Be Husqvarna’s Next Big Project

1956 Chevrolet Nomad Comes Out of Storage, Needs Engine and Transmission

The big question is, what engine would you stuff under the hood? And original small-block or a more recent crate engine? Or maybe you want to take it up a notch with an electric motor and batteries? Let me know in the comments. Finished in a striking combination of Sierra Gold and beige, this 1956 Nomad looks like it has been mildly restored on the outside. The chrome looks impressively clean for a 65-year-old car and all the panel gaps are tight. The paint isn't perfect though, showing some blemishes and a few chips. The interior has been refurbished too, but it still needs a bit of work.That's because most of the trim has been taken out for a fresh layer of chrome. Once installed, the dark beige interior should come back to life. Both the dashboard and the upholstery look nice too, but we don't know if they're the result of a restoration or just proper storage and maintenance. The seats and the door panels look particularly impressive, showing next to no signs of use.But while it's in good condition inside and out, this Nomad is missing its original engine and transmission. Powered by a 4.3-liter V8 rated at up to 225 horsepower back in the day, the wagon is now in need of a new mill. The seller says the Nomad has been set up for a Muncie four-speed gearbox.It's a bit disappointing to see such a beautiful car sit without a heart, but this isn't necessarily bad news. While finding an original Tri-Five powertrain shouldn't be all that hard, this Nomad is also a perfect canvas for a restomod. Drop an LS under the hood , replace the old wheels with a set of U.S. Mags, and you're good to go.Oh, the Nomad already comes with a four-wheel disc brake conversion kit installed, so there's some extra stopping power for a more potent V8. The seller is also offering a power steering conversion kit that you need to install on your own.Listed on Facebook Marketplace in Boise, Idaho, this classic wagon will go to a new home for $29,500. It may seem like a lot for an old Chevy without a powertrain, but that's actually well below the price of a restored Nomad. These wagons go for at least $40,000 and some examples fetch in excess of $70,000. Low-mileage vehicles and restomods often change hands for more than $100,000.The big question is, what engine would you stuff under the hood? And original small-block or a more recent crate engine? Or maybe you want to take it up a notch with an electric motor and batteries? Let me know in the comments.

