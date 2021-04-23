Original 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Is a Lemon Twist Cocktail of American Awesome

We must admit, at times, we are divided when it comes to iconic cars of yesteryear. Do we prefer them unspoiled, unrestored, and ready to receive whatever changes we see fit for them (if any), or do we like them already restored or modified, the result of someone else’s imagination and hard work?
In the case of the 1970 Plymouth Road Runner, we are inclined to go for the former statement. Maybe it’s the fact this one seems to have been spared the abuse other Road Runners were subjected to by their drivers and somehow managed to get here through the decades without looking in need of much reconditioning.
Wrapped in a color called Lemon Twist, the body molds around a black interior to create the image of old-school perfection.
We found the car on the lot of machines that will go under the hammer in mid-May during Mecum’s Indianapolis auction. It is described as an original piece of American motoring history, unspoiled in any way by the several owners it had over the years.
Showing just under 40,000 miles (64,300 km) of use, the Road Runner hides under the hood and body the matching numbers drivetrain comprising the 383ci (6.3-liter) engine good for 335 hp, a 4-barrel carburetor, the Torqueflite automatic transmission, and an 8.75-inch 3.23 differential.
Dotted by cartoon Road Runner decals inside and out, including on the Beep-Beep horn, the car rides on yellow 14-inch steel wheels wearing Goodyear Polyglas tires. It comes with stripe delete, radio delete, a dashboard that holds a 150-mph (241-kph) speedometer, and working gauges.
The Plymouth is presently part of a larger collection of other unrestored gems called Moe Blackburn. It sells complete with the original broadcast sheet, the owner's manual and warranty pamphlet, and the one planning to get rid of it hopes it will fetch anywhere between $60,000 and $80,000.
