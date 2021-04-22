1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 Races 1967 Plymouth GTX Hemi, It's a Fierce Battle

Detroit rolled out some amazing machines back in the late 1960s. With big V8s rated at more than 400 horsepower, the Chevy Camaro ZL-1 and the Plymouth GTX Hemi were two of them. Can you imagine how exciting drag races between these muscle cars must have been? Well, thanks to the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race series, you can see them do just that more than 50 years later.
The 1969 Camaro ZL-1 needs no introduction. One of two COPO cars, the ZL-1 features a race-spec, all-aluminum V8 that cranks out 430 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque. This specific car features a three-speed automatic and tips the scales at 3,490 pounds (1,583 kg), lighter than the usual muscle car for the era. Only 69 were built, so it's one rare bird.
The Plymouth GTX is not as famous as the Camaro, but this particular one hides a Hemi V8 under the hood. Also a race-spec engine, the 7.0-liter packs a massive 425 horsepower and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of twist. The three-speed auto gearbox makes it one of only 48 built in 1967. It weighs 3,898 pounds (1,768 kg), some 400 pounds (181 kg) more than the Camaro ZL-1.
Original testing placed these muscle cars in the 13-second bracket at the drag strip. The Camaro ran it in 13.1 seconds at 110 mph (177 kph), while the GTX needed 13.5 clicks at 105 mph (169 kph) to complete the sprint. Can they still do it as quickly?
Not surprisingly, this is a fierce battle when it comes to ETs. The lighter Camaro ZL-1 runs a quicker quarter-mile in the first round, posting an 11.94-second sprint at 116.65 mph (187.72 kph). The GTX came really close behind at 12.25 clicks but with a notably slower trap speed of 97.43 mph (156.79 kph).
The second race is a bit different. The Plymouth manages a perfect reaction time and does a quicker run at 12.02 seconds. Its trap speed is also higher than before at 109.02 mph (175.45 kph). The Camaro scored a sub-12-second round again, this time at 11.95 seconds, to go with a trap speed of 117.08 mph (188.42 kph). But even though it had the better ET, the Camaro crossed the line behind the GTX. So it's basically a tie after only two rounds.
There's no rematch, but the video includes footage of the same GTX racing against a Hemi-powered 1970 Plymouth Road Runner with matching output. The GTX takes the win. We can also see the Camaro ZL-1 take on a 1971 Ford Mustang fitted with a Cobra Jet engine rated at 370 hp and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque, with the ZL-1 scoring a comfortable win.
So which one do you like more? The iconic Chevy Camaro ZL-1 or the more inconspicuous Plymouth GTX? Let us know in the comments section below.
