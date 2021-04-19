Plymouth AAR Cuda Revival Brings Back FM3 Moulin Rouge in Nostalgic Rendering

It was the summer of 1969 when Chrysler came up with the full eye candy bar known as the High Impact Colors. And, out of all the optional hues offered back then, there was one that stood out in particular fashion: wearing the FM3 codename, this was labeled as Moulin Rouge for Plymouths and Cryslers, while using the Panther Pink moniker when covering Dodges. So, how about a virtual Plymouth AAR Cuda revival rocking the said shade?
While the Plymouth brand was two decades ago, the rumor mill has been talking about a Cuda revival for quite a few years now, with most unofficial chat of the sort being focused on the nameplate returning as a convertible based on the contemporary Challenger.
However, given the accelerated electrification trend of the industry and the age of the current Challenger/Charger, we'll probably have to see how the Mopar people handle the next generation of Dodge muscle cars, which should be around the corner, before discussing a potential return for the Cuda.
Meanwhile, pixel paintings such as the one we have here help keep the dream alive, so let's zoom in on the virtual build, shall we?
The muscle car sitting before us is a modern incarnation of the 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda. As it was the case with its Dodge Challenger T/A (Trans Am) cousin, which has made a comeback, the All American Racer competed in the Sports Car Club of America's Trans American Sedan Championship back in the day, albeit with the street versions of the duo not being all that close to the motorsport machines.
To be more precise, while the racers obviously sat closer to the road, the posterior of the street cars was actually lifted compared to that of regular models in order to make room for the side exhaust. As for the firepower, the racecars came with a destroked 340, but the vehicles sold to the public featured a V8 with triple two-barrel carbs fitted to an aluminum intake manifold (the infamous 340 Six Pack).
Back in the day, the FM3 paint code was only offered on standard production model for the 1970MY, while also ending up on select 1971 cars, with its quick departure obviously boosting its collectible aura.
So, have opinions changed meanwhile, is this pinkish shade still polarizing? Well, keep in mind that Dodge brought back a somewhat similar color in 2010, when it introduced Furious Fuchsia and, at least from where we're standing, such an attire would always be welcome.
Nevertheless, we're just as thrilled about the accent colors seen on this modern AAR Cuda. Sure, the black "vinyl" top and side graphics covering the pumped-up fenders are pleasing, but the one that really gets our heart racing is the chrome, especially since it adorns a monster of a supercharger that has seen the hood being left behind.
