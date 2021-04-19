Plymouth AAR Cuda Revival Brings Back FM3 Moulin Rouge in Nostalgic Rendering

It was the summer of 1969 when Chrysler came up with the full eye candy bar known as the High Impact Colors. And, out of all the optional hues offered back then, there was one that stood out in particular fashion: wearing the FM3 codename, this was labeled as Moulin Rouge for Plymouths and Cryslers, while using the Panther Pink moniker when covering Dodges. So, how about a virtual Plymouth AAR Cuda revival rocking the said shade?

7 photos