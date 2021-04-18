Ford Mustang Drag Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, Loses Every Battle

4 Jeep Mail Truck Doing a Wheelie Is the Coolest Drag Stunt You'll See Today

A Challenger Hellcat with Demon features, the Hellcat Redeye is the second-fastest Dodge you can buy today. It's obviously quicker than factory supercharged offerings from Ford and Chevrolet, but is it fast enough for a Roush-prepped 'Stang? This four-round drag race provides the answer. 1 photo



Given the lack of "Roush" badging, this Mustang is not a Jack Roush Edition or a Stage 3 model, so it's unclear how powerful it really is. But we do know that a Roush supercharger can pump up to 775 horsepower and 670 pound-feet (908 Nm) of twist into the Mustang's V8.



Based on the results below, the



The first race sees the Redeye winning comfortably at 10.92 seconds vs the Mustangs' notably slower 12.08-second run, despite the latter having a better start. The Mustang driver leaves a better impression during the second run at 11.28 second, but the Hellcat Redeye is also quicker at 10.34 clicks. And while the 'Stang barely hits 120 mph (193.12 kph), the Hellcat takes the flag at a whopping 131.66 mph (211.88 kph).



The gap finally decreases for the second rematch. The Hellcat Redeye remains constant at 10.37 seconds, while the Mustang finally gains access into the 10s with a 10.84-click sprint. Trap speed is closer too at 133.49 and 127.77 mph (214.81 and 205.62 kph), respectively.



There's one final round that gets the two muscle cars even closer, but only because the Hellcat Redeye was slower at 10.66 seconds. The Mustang runs a 10.84-click sprint to cut the gap to just 0.18. The Ford hits 127 mph (204 kph) again at the end of the run, while the



It's really interesting how the Mustang becomes increasingly quicker with each run, shaving 1.24 seconds from first to fourth. Whether it's the driver or the tires, it doesn't really matter. One thing's certain here: the Challenger Hellcat Redeye is hard to beat on the quarter-mile. Check it all out in the video below.



