Buick GSX Drag Racer Looks Like Modernized Muscle on Imaginary Album Cover

Do you know that feeling when a certain music video pushes all the right buttons for you and yet, as an aficionado, you can't stop but imagine all the vehicles you'd like the clip to feature? Quite a few of us have experienced such a feeling, but not too many enthusiasts could say they've done something about it. Well, digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel is definitely one of the exceptions, with the Buick GSX shown in this rendering being part of such a story.
The 1970 Buick GSX parked on our screens right now makes for a memorable digital build, but, before we zoom in on its custom bits and pieces, we need to discuss its genesis.
It all started with the pixel master being responsible for quite a few of the 40+ million views that the official music video of American singer and songwriter Giveon's Heartbreak Anniversary has racked up since its launch early last month - you'll find the vid at the bottom of the story.
You see, the vid includes a second-generation Buick Skylark two-door hardtop, which, as we have to agree, makes for a fine classic automobile. However, why not dial things up and cast a GSX in that role? You know, the performance and handling package for the GS455, which, in turn, was an already-spiced-up incarnation the Skylark received as part of its 1970MY update.
"A fan-made album cover for Giveon's Heartbreak Anniversary [this explains the first image of the Instagram post below]. Clearly I've been listening to this song many times and absolutely love the green Buick Skylark used in the video, so I decided to work on the GSX and make it as close to the car in the clip as possible," the artist states in the description of the post.
Besides, the GSX, which brought Buick to the muscle car table, was a reaction to Pontiac's GTO Judge, a model that Timothy recently rendered into widebody shape.
Animated by a modern COPO 427 racing motor, this old dog has learned some pretty neat new tricks. For one, the coupe puts the N/A muscle to the road using Weld Alumastar wheels, with rear beadlock units securing the generous Mickey Thompson tires.
While the said wheel/tire combo is contained by extrovert overfenders, the rest of the body has been left mostly untouched. Sure, the hood needed to be removed in order for that monster of a V8 to have its air, while the custom side exhaust might also turn heads.
The magic continues underneath the vehicle, where the rear suspension gets slapper bars, as well as inside the machine: the roll cage and racing seats are there just in case that power transfer to the tarmac doesn't go as planned.
And with so many angles having been rendered, we can easily feast our eyes on this digitally remastered Buick.
It all started with the pixel master being responsible for quite a few of the 40+ million views that the official music video of American singer and songwriter Giveon's Heartbreak Anniversary has racked up since its launch early last month - you'll find the vid at the bottom of the story.
You see, the vid includes a second-generation Buick Skylark two-door hardtop, which, as we have to agree, makes for a fine classic automobile. However, why not dial things up and cast a GSX in that role? You know, the performance and handling package for the GS455, which, in turn, was an already-spiced-up incarnation the Skylark received as part of its 1970MY update.
"A fan-made album cover for Giveon's Heartbreak Anniversary [this explains the first image of the Instagram post below]. Clearly I've been listening to this song many times and absolutely love the green Buick Skylark used in the video, so I decided to work on the GSX and make it as close to the car in the clip as possible," the artist states in the description of the post.
Besides, the GSX, which brought Buick to the muscle car table, was a reaction to Pontiac's GTO Judge, a model that Timothy recently rendered into widebody shape.
Animated by a modern COPO 427 racing motor, this old dog has learned some pretty neat new tricks. For one, the coupe puts the N/A muscle to the road using Weld Alumastar wheels, with rear beadlock units securing the generous Mickey Thompson tires.
While the said wheel/tire combo is contained by extrovert overfenders, the rest of the body has been left mostly untouched. Sure, the hood needed to be removed in order for that monster of a V8 to have its air, while the custom side exhaust might also turn heads.
The magic continues underneath the vehicle, where the rear suspension gets slapper bars, as well as inside the machine: the roll cage and racing seats are there just in case that power transfer to the tarmac doesn't go as planned.
And with so many angles having been rendered, we can easily feast our eyes on this digitally remastered Buick.