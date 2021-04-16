All-Original 1970 Dodge Charger R/T Flaunts Numbers-Matching 440 V8

3 The Lamborghini Miura SV Turns 50: Here's What Makes It an Iconic Supercar

If I were to pick one single year as the best one for muscle cars, I'd definitely go with 1970. It was right before new emission restrictions kicked in and Detroit was putting out its most powerful machines yet. 1970 was the last year for the Mustang Boss and Cobra Jet and marked the debut of the hot-looking, second-gen Camaro. But more importantly, 1970 was the second-generation Dodge Charger's final year in showrooms. 10 photos



Burnt Orange wasn't part of that palette, but it sure looks juicy on this 1970 Charger R/T. This coupe has been repainted, but it's all accurate, including the black stripes and the vinyl top. The cool thing about 1970s Mopars is that they often came with a matching interior.



This is one of those cars, sporting brown, orange-like interior with chrome accents and wood trim on the dashboard and the center console. Hot and classy at the same time.



But the really big deal here is that this R/T boasts a number-matching 440 V8. Yeah, it's not the almighty



Just like the exterior and the interior, the engine bay looks impressively clean. And the seller recently changed the master cylinder and booster.



The car is advertised to run and drive perfectly and that's no surprising given its concours-ready condition. A two-owner car, it comes with lots of paperwork and the odo shows only 25,242 miles (40,623 km).



But clean-looking Chargers like this aren't cheap. This orange coupe is being offered by The 1970 Charger is by far my most favorite full-size muscle car. Yeah, the Challenger is nice too, but the Coke-bottle design works better with the Charger's longer body and fastback roof. And it still had hidden headlamps and a light bar in the rear. Did I mention I'm a sucker for Dodge's High-Impact colors from the era?Burnt Orange wasn't part of that palette, but it sure looks juicy on this 1970 Charger R/T. This coupe has been repainted, but it's all accurate, including the black stripes and the vinyl top. The cool thing about 1970s Mopars is that they often came with a matching interior.This is one of those cars, sporting brown, orange-like interior with chrome accents and wood trim on the dashboard and the center console. Hot and classy at the same time.But the really big deal here is that this R/T boasts a number-matching 440 V8. Yeah, it's not the almighty 426 Hemi , but the 7.2-liter Magnum is nothing to sneeze at 375 horsepower. The engine mates to a three-speed TorqueFlite automatic and comes with options like power steering and power brakes.Just like the exterior and the interior, the engine bay looks impressively clean. And the seller recently changed the master cylinder and booster.The car is advertised to run and drive perfectly and that's no surprising given its concours-ready condition. A two-owner car, it comes with lots of paperwork and the odo shows only 25,242 miles (40,623 km).But clean-looking Chargers like this aren't cheap. This orange coupe is being offered by "bluestaronbay" on eBay and the bidding is at $50,100 with three days to go. And I wouldn't be surprised if the price goes beyond the $60,000 mark.

