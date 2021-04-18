Upcoming Volkswagen ID.2 Subcompact EV Imagined With Polo's Proportions

NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins and Crewmates Return From ISS After 185 Days in Space

Following the ID.3 hatchback, ID.4 crossover, and ID.6 three-row crossover, the Intelligent Design family will add many other models. From a Microbus revival to a sedan and everything in between, Volkswagen aims to become the best-selling EV brand in the world by 2030. 54 photos



Although it doesn’t have the energy density of lithium-cobalt-oxide batteries, lithium-iron-phosphate batteries are free of cobalt and nickel, which makes the LFP chemistry that much cheaper. LFP offers a longer cycle life than other lithium-ion batteries, and the lithium-iron-phosphate cathode is safer too. Oh, and by the way, LFP batteries are harder to ignite.



Volkswagen AG board member of technical development, Dr. Frank Welsch, believes that batteries of up to 60 kWh could be used for the smallest models in the ID. lineup. The gross capacity would match the 62-kWh battery of the ID.3 Pro that sits between the Pure and Pro S variants.



Automotive News Europe believes that an entry-level ID.2 would cost



Let that sink in for a minute, then remember how many ponies and pound-feet of torque Renault offered in the fan-bleeding-tastic Twingo Renaultsport 133. It may be a heavier car than the French hot hatchback with a 1.6-liter engine, but the VW ID.2 has the makings of a fun car as well.

