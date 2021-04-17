2022 Volkswagen ID.6 Debuts in China with 365-Mile Range, Three-Row Layout

At 4.8 meters (192 inches) long, the ID.6 is exactly 30 cm (11.8 inches) longer than the ID.4. The design remains familiar overall, but the ID.6 has all the attributes of a midsize SUV. It features a more imposing front fascia with larger headlamps and a boxier rear section. The light-bar seen on the ID.4 is still there, but it's thicker on the ID.6 to go with the slightly more utilitarian look.
The ID.6 is available in two distinct versions set apart by notable features front and rear. There's a CROZZ variant that looks a bit more rugged and an X model with a sportier appearance.
Up front, the ID.6 CROZZ (pictured in orange) sports a more utilitarian protection plate at the bottom of the bumper, whereas the ID.6 X (shown in blue), features a splitter-like element and a larger bumper "grille."
CROZZ, extending into the inner sections of the headlamps.
The SUVs are very similar onto the sides, but the CROZZ rides a tad higher, which makes sense given its more utilitarian purpose. The ID.6 X sports body-colored door handles and silver mirror caps. Each trim rides on different rims.
The story is about the same around back, where only the bumpers and the taillights set the two models apart. The X features an equally thick light bar over the entire width of the fascia and a sporty looking bumper with a diffuser-like element. On the CROZZ, the light bar becomes thinner on the tailgate, while the bumper is of the regular SUV variety with no diffuser. The X's license plate recess is located in the center fascia, while the CROZZ's adorns the bumper.
ID.4. We can see the same three-tier dashboard design with the stylish center layer housing the infotainment display a few controls. Just like on the ID.4, the five buttons located at the bottom are the only physical controls in this area, with every other function accessible through the 12-inch display.
The ID.6 will benefit from over-the-air updates, voice control, and an optional augmented reality heads-up display. A panoramic glass roof will allow natural light to enter all three rows. There's no specific info as to how much headroom and legroom the ID.6 offers in the third row, but it should be a bit more comfortable that similarly sized ICE crossovers thanks to its electric drivetrain and floor-mounted batteries.
Speaking of which, the ID.6 rides on the same MEB platform that underpins the smaller ID.3 and ID.4. Juice comes from a pair of electric motors that deliver a combined 225 kW (301 horsepower). That's enough oomph to send the ID.6 from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.6 seconds and toward a top speed of 99 mph (160 kph).
kWh or a 77 kWh battery. The former is said to provide up to 436 km or range on the Chinese NEDC test cycle, while the latter is rated at up to 588 km. That's 270 and 365 miles, but expect these figures to drop on the EPA cycle. The 77 kWh battery in the ID.4, for instance, is rated at 260 miles by the EPA.
But it doesn't really matter for now because Volkswagen isn't planning on offering the ID.6 in North America. These crossovers were developed specifically for the Chinese market and they will be built locally. Imports are out of the question right now, but maybe that will change in the future.
The ID.6 is available in two distinct versions set apart by notable features front and rear. There's a CROZZ variant that looks a bit more rugged and an X model with a sportier appearance.
Up front, the ID.6 CROZZ (pictured in orange) sports a more utilitarian protection plate at the bottom of the bumper, whereas the ID.6 X (shown in blue), features a splitter-like element and a larger bumper "grille."
CROZZ, extending into the inner sections of the headlamps.
The SUVs are very similar onto the sides, but the CROZZ rides a tad higher, which makes sense given its more utilitarian purpose. The ID.6 X sports body-colored door handles and silver mirror caps. Each trim rides on different rims.
The story is about the same around back, where only the bumpers and the taillights set the two models apart. The X features an equally thick light bar over the entire width of the fascia and a sporty looking bumper with a diffuser-like element. On the CROZZ, the light bar becomes thinner on the tailgate, while the bumper is of the regular SUV variety with no diffuser. The X's license plate recess is located in the center fascia, while the CROZZ's adorns the bumper.
ID.4. We can see the same three-tier dashboard design with the stylish center layer housing the infotainment display a few controls. Just like on the ID.4, the five buttons located at the bottom are the only physical controls in this area, with every other function accessible through the 12-inch display.
The ID.6 will benefit from over-the-air updates, voice control, and an optional augmented reality heads-up display. A panoramic glass roof will allow natural light to enter all three rows. There's no specific info as to how much headroom and legroom the ID.6 offers in the third row, but it should be a bit more comfortable that similarly sized ICE crossovers thanks to its electric drivetrain and floor-mounted batteries.
Speaking of which, the ID.6 rides on the same MEB platform that underpins the smaller ID.3 and ID.4. Juice comes from a pair of electric motors that deliver a combined 225 kW (301 horsepower). That's enough oomph to send the ID.6 from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.6 seconds and toward a top speed of 99 mph (160 kph).
kWh or a 77 kWh battery. The former is said to provide up to 436 km or range on the Chinese NEDC test cycle, while the latter is rated at up to 588 km. That's 270 and 365 miles, but expect these figures to drop on the EPA cycle. The 77 kWh battery in the ID.4, for instance, is rated at 260 miles by the EPA.
But it doesn't really matter for now because Volkswagen isn't planning on offering the ID.6 in North America. These crossovers were developed specifically for the Chinese market and they will be built locally. Imports are out of the question right now, but maybe that will change in the future.