Volkswagen GTX to Join GTI, GTE, and GTD Branding for Zero-Emissions Performance

Although this time around, there’s no reason to doubt the seriousness of this announcement, Volkswagen’s decision to omit the GTD branding from this ID.4 GTX teaser shouldn’t go unnoticed. Especially considering the massive Dieselgate and (more recently) “Voltswagen” derailments.
According to Volkswagen, this ought to be a short and sweet teaser for the upcoming arrival (in Europe, no word on North American availability just yet) of the ID.4 GTX “sporty top-of-the-range electric model on April 28th” for Old Continent clients to rejoice.
The German company will use the GTX nameplate at home in Europe for every zero-emissions performance version attached to the ID. family in the future, meaning we could also see an ID.3 GTX join the party, and more. But something is really nagging us. The fact that Volkswagen, even after the Dieselgate and Voltswagen debacles, continues to make omissions whenever it suits the case.
Check out this direct quote: “similar to GTI and GTE, it stands for its own product brand - it charges the world of electric mobility from Volkswagen with new, intelligent sportiness.” So, what happened to the GTD nameplate, was it left out on purpose because they’re ashamed of it, or are we dealing with a silent send-off?
Whatever the case, we’re now a bit more suspicious of VW’s claims. At least we hope they didn’t typo the release date of the ID.4 GTX, and we’ll indeed see the flagship version of the EV crossover arrive as scheduled. As far as hints, we know the go-faster electric SUV will sport two electric motors for electric all-wheel drive, arrive with a new “Traction” mode, and have some sporty design details alongside a dedicated lighting signature.
“The letters GT have long stood for driving pleasure,” says Klaus Zellmer, Board Member for Marketing and Sales at the Volkswagen brand. “Now the X is building the bridge to the mobility of the future. Sustainability and sportiness are not mutually exclusive but complement each other intelligently.” Well, we’ll judge for ourselves if that’s the case a few days from now.
The German company will use the GTX nameplate at home in Europe for every zero-emissions performance version attached to the ID. family in the future, meaning we could also see an ID.3 GTX join the party, and more. But something is really nagging us. The fact that Volkswagen, even after the Dieselgate and Voltswagen debacles, continues to make omissions whenever it suits the case.
Check out this direct quote: “similar to GTI and GTE, it stands for its own product brand - it charges the world of electric mobility from Volkswagen with new, intelligent sportiness.” So, what happened to the GTD nameplate, was it left out on purpose because they’re ashamed of it, or are we dealing with a silent send-off?
Whatever the case, we’re now a bit more suspicious of VW’s claims. At least we hope they didn’t typo the release date of the ID.4 GTX, and we’ll indeed see the flagship version of the EV crossover arrive as scheduled. As far as hints, we know the go-faster electric SUV will sport two electric motors for electric all-wheel drive, arrive with a new “Traction” mode, and have some sporty design details alongside a dedicated lighting signature.
“The letters GT have long stood for driving pleasure,” says Klaus Zellmer, Board Member for Marketing and Sales at the Volkswagen brand. “Now the X is building the bridge to the mobility of the future. Sustainability and sportiness are not mutually exclusive but complement each other intelligently.” Well, we’ll judge for ourselves if that’s the case a few days from now.