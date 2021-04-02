Next-Generation Volkswagen T7 Multivan PHEV Version Is Coming

1 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Electric Bus Going on Sale in America in 2023

Almost unrivalled in its segment, Volkswagen’s iconic T series of vans and people carriers is the best-selling vehicle of this type ever, with no less than 13 million units sold over its 70-tear history. 25 photos



One of them is a fashionable model tentatively called the Bulli, set to be an all-electric modern iteration of the even more Iconic Volkswagen Bus of the 1960s and 70s.



The second one is much closer to its official reveal and has had a much more traditional development, with internal combustion engines either in mild-hybrid or plug-in hybrid guise to comprise the powertrain lineup.



In fact, the ICE -powered model.



In this iteration, the people carrier is the more direct replacement for the T6, which has been on the market since 2015 and was facelifted not long ago, making the arrival of the T7 feel a bit rushed.



Based on the updated MQB platform, which is shared with pretty much every single modern Volkswagen with a transverse engine, the T7 is expected to feature a gasoline and diesel four-cylinder engine lineup.



While most of them will be partly electrified thanks to a 48V mild-hybrid system, it’s the plug-in hybrid that a lot of people will probably be interested in, especially since such a powertrain will make its way under the T series for the first time ever.



It looks like the charging port for the 13- kWh lithium-ion battery will be on the right front fender, underneath one of the Renault Espace-like side windows that are part of the new model’s design language.



A 1.4-liter turbocharged four-pot will be paired with an electric motor, with the combined output of the two likely being identical to that of the Golf GTE Mk8, which is 245 horsepower.



