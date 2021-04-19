Waze Reports Now Available in “Drive Oklahoma” for Better Navigation

5 Some Google Maps and Waze Features Need to Be Disabled Right Now, Experts Say

Waze is one of the most accurate apps in terms of traffic information, simply because it relies on community power to get data on traffic jams, speed traps, and other hazards on the road. 1 photo



The most recent version of the app for both



At the same time, the new version, which promises a completely redesigned app experience, offers live streams from cameras across the state, as well as a weather radar to help you anticipate changes to the weather conditions when planning a trip.



And last but not least, version 2.7.5 introduces EV stations, therefore making it easier for owners of zero-emission vehicles to quickly find a place to recharge their cars.



While the Drive Oklahoma app is a valuable resource for drivers who want to find a specific destination faster, nearly all its capabilities are already available in other navigation apps, especially as more are being updated with EV data and new features specifically supposed to make driving a zero-emission vehicle a more convenient experience.



In the meantime, Waze is also preparing to witness the debut of a new rival, as Apple has recently started the work on incident reporting in Apple Maps.



