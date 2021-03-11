1969 Plymouth Road Runner Garage Find Still Features the Original B9 Blue Paint

Plymouth used to make powerful, sexy, and overall desirable cars before the Malaise Era ruined the brand that brought American muscle into the mainstream with the GTO. This low-mileage Road Runner is one of those machines, a 1969 model that sat in a garage from 1987 to 2021.
Chassis number RM23H9G275848 is a proper survivor for a plethora of reasons. Always garaged, regularly started, but rarely driven, the mid-sized performance coupe soldiers on with the original body panels, floor, and B9 Blue paint. Never buffed until 2021, the paint is complemented by period-correct decals, wheels, chromed mirrors, and a side-piped exhaust system.
The undercarriage is relatively clean for such an old vehicle, and the trunk floor shows minor corrosion that can be repaired on a budget. The beep-beep horn works like a charm, and the Road Runner is accompanied by the factory build sheet, owner’s manual, and many boxes full of original parts.
Offered by Pleasanton, California-based Dusty Cars, the fixed-head coupe has been converted to Wilwood disc brakes up front. The exhaust and three-speed automatic transmission were upgraded as well, and the original heads of the B-series V8 powerplant have been redone with hardened valve seats.
A four-barrel Carter carburetor delivers the air/fuel mixture to the combustion chambers of the numbers-matching 383 motor, which is good for 330 or 335 horsepower with or without air conditioning. Capable of churning out 425 pound-feet (576 Nm) of torque at 3,400 revs, this engine was very popular back in the day because of its big bore, large intake valves, and short stroke.
The 426 HEMI will always be royalty among Mopar enthusiasts, but the 383 is easier to daily and service. According to records, over three million 6.3-liter engines were produced by Chrysler through 1971, while the RB-series 440 with 7.2 liters of displacement numbers just over 750,000 units.
As for the price, $39,995 isn’t a lot of money for a low-mileage survivor when you think about it. For reference, a brand-new Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack retails from $39,995, excluding destination charge and options.
