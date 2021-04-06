1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad Looks Like a Barn Find, Hides LS V8 Under the Hood

Starship SN11 Fog Explosion in Slow Motion Is Like Watching the World End

The Tri-Five models of 1955 to 1957 are arguably the most iconic Chevrolets ever built. The Bel Air stands out as the most stylish and popular version, but the Nomad station wagon, marketed as a halo model at the time, is the most sought-after variant. And it's probably the coolest two-door wagon ever designed. 9 photos



A 1957-model-year version, probably the most beautiful of them all, this Nomad looks like it was forgotten for a few decades in a barn. There's dust, faded paint, and even some surface rust on the rear fenders and the roof. But don't let that first impression fool you; this Nomad is full of surprises under the skin.



For starters, the interior looks much better than the exterior suggests. The upholstery has been redone, and the dashboard and the headliner look almost new. The smaller aftermarket steering wheel looks out of place, but that's something you can easily fix.



The second surprise lurks under the hood in the form of a 5.3-liter V8



As a brief reminder, the first-generation



Other modern goodies include Cragar SS wheels, a tilt steering column, disc brakes at all four corners, and a big aluminum radiator with dual cooling fans.



The seller says he's been working on the car for years and even though some parts are missing, he's offering the car with "boxes of original parts and many new parts that haven't been installed yet."



