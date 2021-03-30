1955 Chevrolet Nomad Is One Expensive Type of Brandy

In the custom car world, there’s no telling what will make a collector’s pockets open wide. It may be the car’s history, the engine, or perhaps its color. Whatever it is, some of these vehicles make impressive sums of money when changing hands. Like this custom Chevrolet Nomad did last week.
We first talked about this wagon back in February, when we uncovered it on the lot of cars that were to go under the Barrett-Jackson hammer. It did, and it went for a small fortune: $275,000 is how much someone paid for it a few days ago.
The custom build started life as an unassuming Nomad wagon from 1955. That would be in the early years of the model that eventually grew into one of the American custom industry's favorite canvases.
It’s not clear how the vehicle spent its life, but what we do know is that at one point, it arrived in the garages on a Chevy specialist called Denny's Bowtie Restorations. There, it was significantly modified and turned into this, a machine affectionately called Brandy. It took the shop two years to complete the project.
That name stems from the color that wraps around the entire body of the Nomad. That would be Kandy Brandywine, achieved through a series of successive coatings with different hues: three coats of Orion Silver, five coats of Kandy Brandywine, and five coats of House of Kolor Show Clear for the extra shine. The body wraps around an interior in sand beige.
Naturally, the show-like appearance of the Nomad had to be paired with some fine mechanical bits. To that end, Denny’s slapped a 6.2-liter ZL1 LT4 engine under the hood and tied it to a 6-speed manual transmission. The powertrain is rated at 670 hp and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque.
The two-door wagon’s underpinnings changed as well, as the build uses Corvette C5 front and rear suspension, ending in 20-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels.
The auction house that handled the Nomad's sale did not say who purchased it, but chances are whoever did will try to make a profit out of it sometime in the future. The question is: how much more expensive can this thing get?
