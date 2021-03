1957 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery Is a Turbo Hearse From Hell, Runs 10s

I'm a big fan of the second-generation Bel Air (1955-1957), but I dig station wagon versions like the Nomad and Sedan Delivery even more. Both are based on the Bel Air, and despite its name, the Sedan Delivery is not a sedan but a two-door panel van-style grocery getter.Anyway, someone turned a Sedan Delivery into a turbocharged dragster, and it's a beautiful thing.Spotted at the drag strip by YouTube's Drag Racing and Car Stuff, this Sedan Delivery dragster is a really clean build. Apart from the massive intake on the hood, the skinny front tires, and the meaty rear wheels, it's pretty much a standard station wagon.All the chrome work is still there, and it also retains the two-tone look with a black roof. It seems the body is painted pearl white, which wasn't a factory color back in the day, but it's exactly what makes this hearse-like Chevy cool. It's got a bit of that sleeper factor, too. And it's impressively quick.There's no info to run by beyond the fact that it packs a turbocharged V8, but we're looking at an incredibly powerful and fast wagon. This grocery-getter likely packs in excess of 600 horsepower and does a few solid quarter-mile runs.It smokes a third-gen Mustang with an 11.37-second pass at 119.33 mph and then it goes even quicker against a 1980s Chevy. It takes the flag in 10.99 seconds at 121.54 mph, its only sub-11-second run in this video. Finally, it races a C5 Corvette and wins with a 11.11-second run at 122 mph.I hope this thing is street legal because it needs to flex some of that muscle in supermarket parking lots too!