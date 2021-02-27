1955 Chevrolet Nomad CopperSol Took Five Years to Make, Time Well Spent

It’s not difficult to find customized cars these days. The real challenge is picking from this large bunch the ones that have something really exciting and unique to bring to the world. Like, say, a crazy combination between copper, tan and bamboo, and a supercharged engine. 44 photos



Looked at from afar, the



First, the choice of colors is simply breathtaking. The deliciously copper look of the exterior metal is owed to a color called Vibrance Nutmeg, while the chassis (check the gallery for details) was wrapped in caramel. The interior comes in Light Mocha saddle leather and Autumn Yellow, with a touch of bamboo on the sliding cover of the center console and woodwork that covers the cargo surfaces at the rear.



There are tons of creature comforts on this thing, starting with the Pioneer touchscreen with Bluetooth and backup camera, going through the six speakers, and ending with the set of Dakota Digital gauges fitted in the dashboard.



Of course such a head-turning machine needed a powertrain to match, and exactly such a thing was provided. The engine bay holds an LSA crate engine supercharged to 556 hp, linked to an automatic transmission and a Strange Engineering 9-inch Ford rear end. A push-button start is what fires the engine up.



