Dodge Magnum Hellcat Rendering "Spotted" Coming Back from Ice Cream Run

With BMW now making an M3 wagon, it feels like load-lugging performance cars are making a comeback. But while 500 horsepower grocery-getters are cool, we'd still prefer a big Hellcat engine with over 700 horsepower, just to make sure the ice cream doesn't melt on the way home.
Objectively speaking, a supercharged V8 muscle car turned into a wagon is not the best way to move around. But despite its age, the Dodge Charger sedan is the talk of the town, and die-hard Magnum enthusiasts refuse to give up on its wagon relative.
Right now, we're keeping track of multiple builders who are making Hellcat-like Magnum wagons. But until more of them are ready to destroy some tires, here's another rendering. This time, it's a video from Rostislav Prokop, the 3D artist who's created a muscle wagon with all the design elements of current Chargers.
Given the potent V8 and widebody looks, it's easy to think of this as a rival for Audi's expensive RS6 Avant. But we think a Magnum would be unequaled, maybe even collectible in Europe. You see, beneath the body of the Charger sedan is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 717 horses in its base tune, but the Redeye version is enhanced all the way to 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque.
The Redeye Widebody starts at over $80,000. A Magnum would obviously be even more expensive, probably around $90,000, but few cars in the world would be able to compare, from the red speedometer that goes to 220 mph to the rawness of the supercharger sounds.
The problem with making a car like that is that it also needs to work in base spec. And with only about 1% of the total American car market going to the wagons, you can see why Dodge isn't rushing to revive the product it killed off in 2007.
