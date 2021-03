Dodge Magnum Hellcat Rendering "Spotted" Coming Back from Ice Cream Run

Objectively speaking, a supercharged V8 muscle car turned into a wagon is not the best way to move around. But despite its age, the Dodge Charger sedan is the talk of the town, and die-hard Magnum enthusiasts refuse to give up on its wagon relative.Right now, we're keeping track of multiple builders who are making Hellcat-like Magnum wagons . But until more of them are ready to destroy some tires, here's another rendering. This time, it's a video from Rostislav Prokop, the 3D artist who's created a muscle wagon with all the design elements of current Chargers.Given the potent V8 and widebody looks, it's easy to think of this as a rival for Audi's expensive RS6 Avant. But we think a Magnum would be unequaled, maybe even collectible in Europe. You see, beneath the body of the Charger sedan is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 717 horses in its base tune, but the Redeye version is enhanced all the way to 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque.The Redeye Widebody starts at over $80,000. A Magnum would obviously be even more expensive, probably around $90,000, but few cars in the world would be able to compare, from the red speedometer that goes to 220 mph to the rawness of the supercharger sounds.The problem with making a car like that is that it also needs to work in base spec. And with only about 1% of the total American car market going to the wagons, you can see why Dodge isn't rushing to revive the product it killed off in 2007.