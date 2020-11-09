To Be Unveiled in 2021, the CLX96 Yacht Dominates Through Design and Luxury

1955 Chevrolet Bel Air 427 Gasser Looks Like a Throwback to the Drags of Yore

“The Hot One” as Chevrolet called it back in the day, the 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air blended luxury with performance at a relatively affordable price. More to the point, $2,025 back then is equivalent to $19,670 today after factoring in the inflation. 33 photos



Front leaf springs up front, CalTracs bars at the rear, disc brakes on all four corners, and a rust-free undercarriage are worthy of mentioning as well. Based on the VIN, the two-door sedan before your eyes left the St. Louis assembly plant with blue cloth for the seats. The car now presents Zodiac Red vinyl with black piping for the buckets and rear bench, but the dash retains the iconic dual-fan design from the factory.



A plastic center console with cupholders is joined by a good ol’ shifter from Hurst, connected to a four-speed manual transmission modified to take repeated abuse from the torquey powerplant. The BorgWarner T-10 is rocking a hydraulic clutch, and all of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to a 9.0-inch rear axle from Ford with 3.89 posi gearing.



Strip-slaying gassers took a step back in 1972 when the National Hot Rod Association eliminated these classes. In other words, the 1955 Bel Air we've covered today serves as a kind reminder of a time when drag racing used to be more affordable for the men and women behind the wheel.

