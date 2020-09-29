1989 Porsche 911 Speedster Begs To Go Cruising Again

The 964 is one of the most popular air-cooled 911s in the classifieds for many reasons. There are, however, a few exceptions like the Speedster from the 1989 model year, which numbers 823 examples in U.S. specification and costs a lot more than most 964s.
Shown at the 1988 Frankfurt Motor Show alongside the Carrera 4, the Speedster isn’t very different from the Carrera 2 under the skin. As far as the exterior is concerned, the widebody look comes courtesy of the 930 Turbo.
Chassis number WP0EB0911KS173304 is one of the best-preserved examples of the breed, showing 22,755 miles (36,620 kilometers) according to Barrett-Jackson. Scheduled to be auctioned next month in Scottsdale, the two-door convertible sports car is fitted with the original Fuchs alloy wheels.
Roll-up windows, a manual rollaway roof, and a few more weight-saving measures delete approximately 150 pounds in comparison to the cabriolet body style. Even the roof frame has been removed, which says a lot about Porsche’s obsession for handling. The first owner, however, opted for creature comforts such as the Blaupunkt Charleston radio, electric height-adjusting seats, cruise control, and air conditioning to the detriment of the diet.
The frameless windshield isn’t only raked more than the Carrera’s windshield; it is also shorter, giving the Speedster more beautiful proportions. This special edition serves as a tribute to the 356 Speedster and also marks the 25th anniversary of the Neunelfer. As a brief refresher, the original 911 went live in 1963 at the same venue that Porsche used for the Speedster's debut.
Including Europe and the rest of the world, the German automaker built 2,065 units of the open-top sports car. The six-cylinder boxer hiding over the rear axle is sourced from the Carrera 3.2 and delivers 217 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque (264 Nm). This model further boasts power steering, power brakes, and the fully-synchronized, five-speed manual transmission known as the Getrag G50.
As for valuation, it's hard to guess how much this bad boy will fetch at auction. So far this year, the most expensive Speedster sold publicly hammered for $231,000.
Chassis number WP0EB0911KS173304 is one of the best-preserved examples of the breed, showing 22,755 miles (36,620 kilometers) according to Barrett-Jackson. Scheduled to be auctioned next month in Scottsdale, the two-door convertible sports car is fitted with the original Fuchs alloy wheels.
Roll-up windows, a manual rollaway roof, and a few more weight-saving measures delete approximately 150 pounds in comparison to the cabriolet body style. Even the roof frame has been removed, which says a lot about Porsche’s obsession for handling. The first owner, however, opted for creature comforts such as the Blaupunkt Charleston radio, electric height-adjusting seats, cruise control, and air conditioning to the detriment of the diet.
The frameless windshield isn’t only raked more than the Carrera’s windshield; it is also shorter, giving the Speedster more beautiful proportions. This special edition serves as a tribute to the 356 Speedster and also marks the 25th anniversary of the Neunelfer. As a brief refresher, the original 911 went live in 1963 at the same venue that Porsche used for the Speedster's debut.
Including Europe and the rest of the world, the German automaker built 2,065 units of the open-top sports car. The six-cylinder boxer hiding over the rear axle is sourced from the Carrera 3.2 and delivers 217 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque (264 Nm). This model further boasts power steering, power brakes, and the fully-synchronized, five-speed manual transmission known as the Getrag G50.
As for valuation, it's hard to guess how much this bad boy will fetch at auction. So far this year, the most expensive Speedster sold publicly hammered for $231,000.