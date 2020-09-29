Guards Red 1994 Porsche 968 Clubsport Looks Pretty Clean Considering Its Age

The 968 didn’t last long. Porsche produced the front-engined, four-cylinder sports car from 1991 to 1995, and during this period, few units were sold. 12,776 examples, to be more precise, and the Clubsport is one of the rarest of the lot.
Offered from 1993 to 1995, the lightweight version features less soundproofing, fewer create comforts, and crank-driven windows for the sole purpose of better handling in the twisties. Air conditioning and a sunroof are two options worth remembering, and Porsche offered this sports car in six colors for the exterior.
Guards Red is arguably the best finish for this car, and the 1994 model we’ll talk about today is one of the best-preserved examples in existence today thanks to considerable care under previous ownership. Originally sold as a dealer demonstrator in Stuttgart, the car found its way to the United Kingdom in 1997.
Since then, the 968 Clubsport has been restored by Porsche Centre Guildford in great detail both inside and out, translating to boxes of files that include pictures and documents of every step of the restoration. The sale is accompanied by posters, magazines, a spare key, the owner’s manual, as well as a certificate of authenticity.
Fast Classics asks 59,995 pounds sterling for this blast from the past that looks as if Porsche has built it yesterday. That’s $77,025 at current exchange rates, which is 718 Boxster S money in this day and age. The odometer shows 87,444 miles (140,727 kilometers) on the original engine and transmission, a 3.0-liter mill connected to a five-speed manual that sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear wheels.
The Clubsport further differs from lesser models in terms of suspension, lowered and optimized for track use. Larger wheels (17 instead of 16 inches) and beefier tires (225s and 255s versus 205s and 225s) are also worthy of mentioning. From 240 horsepower and a declared weight of 1,320 kilograms (2,910 pounds), the Clubsport is much obliged to hit 60 mph in 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 157 mph.
