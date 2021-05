1,600 HP Toyota Supra Races a Dragster, Photo Finish Required

ECU

We're talking about a street car build, which aims to keep reliability at respectable levels, but this didn't stop the 90s machine from duking it out with the said dragster during a recent visit to the Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida.The infamous 2JZGTE straight-six heart of the beast now has a 3.2-liter displacement (up from 3.0-liter) thanks to a billet stroker crankshaft supplied by Real Street Performance.There's a Precision 8685 turbo in there, which can deliver over 50 psi of boost. And if you're wondering how this bad boy fights turbo lag, that comes with the help of a Nitrous Express dry nitrous kit (think: 150 shot).On top of other mods, ethanol setup and all, we have an AEM V2 standaloneto keep everything in check - depending on the actual boost level and amount of nitrous used, the engine delivers up to 1,600 hp.The motor works with an ATF Speed Stage 4 TH400 automatic transmission sporting a billet converter, while we must also mention the DDS 9-inch rear end conversion.As expected, there's a wheel and tire drag pack that features beadlock rear units keeping the meaty-sidewall tires in place for those brutal launches and skinny front units that reduce rolling resistance. As for the deceleration part, the build features a parachute.Pedro, the owner of the Toyota , who also likes to race other wacky builds, took the vehicle to a simple Test and Tune event when he came across the dragster. And while we don't have any tech details for the purpose-built contraption, we can tell you the two put on a monster show.The beasts didn't enjoy an even start the first time around, since the Supra took off way ahead of time - the enthusiast behind the wheel was expecting a Pro Tree, which involves all three amber lights going off at once, with the green light coming 0.4s later. However, the race actually used a Sportsman Tree, so those amber lights flashed consecutively, with 0.5s breaks, while a similar delay was used before the green light showed up.Nevertheless, the second run was a clean one. And while we're not sure how far the driver of the dragster pushed the contraption, this was the kind of velocity stunt that required a photo finish, while the 1/4-mile numbers of the machines were uber-close.PS: If you're in a rush, the said velocity brawl awaits you at the 19:10 point of the clip below.