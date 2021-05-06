1,600 HP Toyota Supra Races a Dragster, Photo Finish Required

If you haven't heard of the Mk IV Supra... scrap that, it would be impossible, so let's give it another try. If you haven't heard of the Baltic Supra, an Mk IV that has been putting on a show at drag strips for over five years now, its latest racing adventure, which involves a battle against a dragster, might just convince you to zoom in on the JDM toy.
We're talking about a street car build, which aims to keep reliability at respectable levels, but this didn't stop the 90s machine from duking it out with the said dragster during a recent visit to the Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida.
The infamous 2JZGTE straight-six heart of the beast now has a 3.2-liter displacement (up from 3.0-liter) thanks to a billet stroker crankshaft supplied by Real Street Performance.
There's a Precision 8685 turbo in there, which can deliver over 50 psi of boost. And if you're wondering how this bad boy fights turbo lag, that comes with the help of a Nitrous Express dry nitrous kit (think: 150 shot).
On top of other mods, ethanol setup and all, we have an AEM V2 standalone ECU to keep everything in check - depending on the actual boost level and amount of nitrous used, the engine delivers up to 1,600 hp.
The motor works with an ATF Speed Stage 4 TH400 automatic transmission sporting a billet converter, while we must also mention the DDS 9-inch rear end conversion.
As expected, there's a wheel and tire drag pack that features beadlock rear units keeping the meaty-sidewall tires in place for those brutal launches and skinny front units that reduce rolling resistance. As for the deceleration part, the build features a parachute.
Pedro, the owner of the Toyota, who also likes to race other wacky builds, took the vehicle to a simple Test and Tune event when he came across the dragster. And while we don't have any tech details for the purpose-built contraption, we can tell you the two put on a monster show.
The beasts didn't enjoy an even start the first time around, since the Supra took off way ahead of time - the enthusiast behind the wheel was expecting a Pro Tree, which involves all three amber lights going off at once, with the green light coming 0.4s later. However, the race actually used a Sportsman Tree, so those amber lights flashed consecutively, with 0.5s breaks, while a similar delay was used before the green light showed up.
Nevertheless, the second run was a clean one. And while we're not sure how far the driver of the dragster pushed the contraption, this was the kind of velocity stunt that required a photo finish, while the 1/4-mile numbers of the machines were uber-close.
PS: If you're in a rush, the said velocity brawl awaits you at the 19:10 point of the clip below.
