Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Races Corvette Z06, Head Start Only Makes It Worse

Sure, the C8 Corvette has arrived with its own engine, as a bonus for the new midship configuration, but we mustn't forget that the C7 incarnation of the 'Vette shares two of its three motors with the still-reigning sixth-gen Camaro. So, what happens when the most potent example of the latter dukes it out with the mid-level offering that is the Z06 'Vette?

6 photos