Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Races Corvette Z06, Head Start Only Makes It Worse

Sure, the C8 Corvette has arrived with its own engine, as a bonus for the new midship configuration, but we mustn't forget that the C7 incarnation of the 'Vette shares two of its three motors with the still-reigning sixth-gen Camaro. So, what happens when the most potent example of the latter dukes it out with the mid-level offering that is the Z06 'Vette?
We're here to answer the question with a straight-line adventure, one involving participants that came to the battle without any form of aftermarket assistance.
The muscle car crew is represented by a Camaro ZL1 sporting the 1LE package. And while this does have its advantages, allowing the machine to run with the big boys on the Nurburgring and shedding some 60 lbs (27 kg), the downforce it adds is not something you want when you're doing battle in a straight line.
Now, we've already established that the 'Maro packs the same LT4 motivation as the Z06 - the supercharged 6.2-liter unit churns out 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of twist.
However, each of the two machines packs an asset. In the case of the ZL1, this comes from the transmission department, with the ten-speed automatic of the Camaro being superior to the eight-speed auto found on the Z06.
Nevertheless, even with the said 1LE diet, the muscle car is still over 350 lbs (160 kg) less friendly to the scales than the sportscar.
YouTuber Auto Glory rode shotgun in the Corvette to catch the street encounter on camera, but we'll remind you not to use such stunts as examples, as racing should be kept for the drag strip.
Aiming for a complete comparison of the Golden Bowtie tools, the drivers started the first race at 40 mph (64 km/h), while kicking things off at 60 mph (96 km/h) for the second run.
As a bonus, the Camaro ZL1 1LE was given a bit of a head start for the third brawl, with this once again starting at 40 mph.
Of course, while certain enthusiasts watch this battle for the sheer giggles, others will see it as a proper starting point for an aftermarket adventure that would turn the tables.
